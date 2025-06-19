LANDAU Chess Festival Kicks Off In Baku
The fourth LANDAU Chess Festival has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.
The chess festival was organized by LANDAU School with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.
Speaking at the event, First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Faig Hasanov, founder of the LANDAU School Timur Leznik and Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education Rustam Aghayev highlighted that the chess tournament supports the development of chess in the country and increases interest among young people in this sport.
Timur Leznik presented a commemorative gift to Faig Hasanov in appreciation of his support in organising the tournament.
LANDAU Chess Festival is taking place at the Sea Breeze building of the LANDAU School. The chess festival will run until June 22.
The competitions are conducted among boys and girls aged 8, 10, and 12 in individual and team categories.
About 150 young players from various cities and regions are participating in the event. The chief arbiter of the festival is Gudrat Ismayilov.
