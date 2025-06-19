Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Wins Three Best Five-Star Awards At 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards



Best Property Agency/Consultancy China Five Star Award

Best Property Agency/Consultancy Marketing, Hong Kong (Habour East, Hong Kong, Capital Markets) Five Star Award

Best Real Estate Agency Marketing, China (The Center, Shanghai, Project & Occupier Services) Five Star Award Lettings/Rentals Agency China Award Winner



Best Property Agency / Consultancy, India Five Star Award Best Real Estate Agency Single Office, India Five Star Award

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2025 -Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, scoring three best Five Star Awards plus one 'Award Winner' for outstanding achievements in the Greater China commercial real estate market, highlighting the firm's leading industry position and exceptional service offerings.said'I am delighted that we have won such high acclaim for our performance excellence. This recognition from the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards again demonstrates our teams' market-leading capabilities and strong commitment to our clients in the Greater China real estate market.'In the Best Property Agency/Consultancy Marketing award category, Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets team facilitated leading Chinese sports brand Li Ning Company Ltd's acquisition of the Harbour East office tower, in Hong Kong's North Point district, from Henderson Land. The property has been renamed the Hong Kong Li-Ning Building. With this transaction the Capital Markets team transitioned Li Ning from leasing to ownership status, enabling the brand to establish a new Hong Kong headquarters location., added: 'We are extremely proud that our Capital Markets team's performance and commitment to problem-solving through the Habour East acquisition project has been recognized at the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Our team's knowledge of the rapidly changing market, coupled with deep connections with local investors, developers, and institutional investors, has enabled us to complete total transaction volume of nearly HK$40 billion in the past five years, serving our clients with unrivalled excellence.'In the Best Real Estate Agency Marketing, China, award category, Cushman & Wakefield's Project & Occupier Services team took on a significant role in marketing The Center, a prestigious Grade A office property in downtown Shanghai and one of the most iconic projects from Hutchinson Whampoa Limited. As the main asset management service provider, the team fully leveraged the property's comprehensive renovation combined with its 20th anniversary milestone. The team implemented an array of marketing approaches, generating a fresh new image for The Center and bringing the project into the top-tier of preferred locations for leading consulting firms, financial institutions and multinational corporations.commented, 'Congratulations to the team for this top honor at the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Our team focuses on providing comprehensive and diversified real estate brokerage services to corporate clients, developers, governments, real estate investment funds and institutions. With our extensive resources and in-depth market insights, we will continue to play an integral role in driving high-quality brokerage and letting services'Besides Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield India has also won recognition from the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards, securing two wins:Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit



or follow us on LinkedIn (



).



Cushman & Wakefield

Share