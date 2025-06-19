Kajal Aggarwal Birthday Special: A Look At Her Career Journey, Iconic Roles, And Upcoming Project

Kajal Aggarwal turned 40! Born in Mumbai in 1985, she's a big name in both Bollywood and South Indian films, though she started her career in Bollywood.

Kajal Aggarwal studied at St. Anne's High School, Mumbai, and Jay Hind College. She graduated in Mass Media, specializing in Marketing and Advertising, from Kishinchand Chellaram College.

After her studies, Kajal debuted in 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...', starring Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi. She moved to South Indian cinema after limited Bollywood offers.Kajal's South Indian debut was 'Lakshmi Kalyanam'. Her breakthrough came with the 2009 blockbuster 'Magadheera' alongside Ram Charan, leading to numerous film offers.Kajal starred in hits like 'Darling', 'Mr. Perfect', 'Businessman', 'Naayak', 'Baadshah', 'Temper', 'Awe', 'Thuppakki', 'Jilla', 'Vivegam', and 'Mersal'.Kajal returned to Bollywood with films like 'Singham' with Ajay Devgn, 'Special 26' with Akshay Kumar, 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani', 'Mumbai Saga', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.Kajal's upcoming films include 'Kannappa', 'The India Story', 'Indian 2', and 'Ramayana Part 1'. 'Kannappa', with a budget of 200 crores, is set to release on June 27th.Kajal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. They welcomed their son, Neil, in 2022.