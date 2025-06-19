HD Kumaraswamy Gets Interim Stay From High Court In Kethaganahalli Land Grab Case

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and current Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has received major relief from the Karnataka High Court in the Kethaganahalli land encroachment case near Bidadi. The court has issued an interim stay on the operations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government.

SIT formed to probe alleged land encroachment

In January 2025, the state government constituted the SIT, led by senior IAS officer Amlan Aditya Biswas, to probe the alleged encroachment of 6 acres of government land in Kethaganahalli. The local Tahsildar had also issued notices to vacate the land.

Kumaraswamy challenges legality of SIT

In response, HD Kumaraswamy approached the High Court, filing a petition that challenged the legality of the SIT's formation. He contended that the government had not issued a formal notification regarding the SIT and therefore its actions lacked legal standing. The petition urged the court to nullify the SIT's actions.

High Court issues interim stay on SIT

Senior advocates Uday Holla and A.V. Nishanth represented Kumaraswamy in court. Justice E.S. Indresh, after hearing the arguments, issued an interim stay on the SIT's operations, effectively halting the ongoing investigation.

Temporary relief for the former chief minister

This court order offers temporary relief to HD Kumaraswamy, putting a pause on proceedings related to the case until further orders from the court. The legal battle over the land is expected to continue in the coming weeks.