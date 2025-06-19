Jairam Ramesh Calls Munir's White House Meeting With Trump A“Huge Blow To Indian Diplomacy”

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): After Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir attended a lunch event with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday, raised concerns and said that it is a huge blow to Indian diplomacy a post on X, Jairam said that Munir is the same man whose inflammatory remarks formed the backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22."Field Marshall Asim Munir is NOT the Head of State or Head of Government of Pakistan. He is the Chief of Army Staff. Yet he gets invited by President Trump for lunch and receives much praise. This is the same man whose atrocious and inflammatory remarks formed the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks orchestrated by the establishment over which he presides," he said."It is a huge blow to Indian diplomacy (and huglomacy too)," Jairam added.

Trump praises Munir for preventing escalation with India

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House for a lunch meeting, praising Munir for his role in preventing the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan said, "The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it..."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes Trump's meeting

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted US President Donald Trump over having a dinner with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House."Instead of meeting PM Shahbaz Sharif, POTUS says he was 'honoured' to meet their self-promoted Field Marshal, clearly acknowledging that Pakistan is governed by its army. His thanking him to end the war from the Pakistan side emphasises the illegitimate order of leadership. What an irony. The President, who is aiming for the Nobel Peace Prize, is lunching with a tainted man who is endorsing his Nobel dream, a man who has actively abetted and aided terrorism to threaten peace across regions and the world!" Chaturvedi said on X. (ANI)