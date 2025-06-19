Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tata Technologies Eyes Recovery: SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal Recommends Buy Near ₹700

Tata Technologies Eyes Recovery: SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal Recommends Buy Near ₹700


2025-06-19 05:01:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tata Technologies shares are in focus on Thursday after Volvo Cars announced them as their strategic supplier of key components and solutions.   

Tata Technologies stated that its new partnership will focus on product and vehicle system engineering, embedded software, and product lifecycle management. Services will be delivered from Tata Technologies' centers in India, Sweden, Romania, and Poland.

At the time of writing, Tata Tech shares were down 0.7%. 

On the technical charts, SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal highlighted that after its listing on November 30, 2023, the stock had regularly made lower highs and lower lows. The stock hit an all-time low of ₹597 on April 5, 2025.

Since then, the stock has shown strength, crossing above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages (DMA). 

Mittal adds that on the short-term chart, the stock is forming a higher top and higher bottom within an upward sloping channel. The current price is trading near the bottom line of the channel. 

He advises traders to consider buying the stock at ₹700, with a strict stop loss of ₹679 and upside targets of ₹820 and ₹840. 

Tata Technologies shares have fallen 18% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN19062025007385015968ID1109695189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search