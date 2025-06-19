Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top Gainer Today: Siemens Energy India Surges 11% Amid Market Weakness

Top Gainer Today: Siemens Energy India Surges 11% Amid Market Weakness


Top Gainers Today: The stock market traded lower on June 19th. By 1 PM, the Sensex was down 61 points, while Nifty fell 25 points. Despite the decline, Siemens Energy's stock surged by 11%. Let's explore the top 10 gainers of the day.

Up - 10.96%

Current Price - ₹2750

Up - 2.68%

Current Price - ₹375

Up - 2.22%

Current Price - ₹791.70

Up - 1.84%

Current Price - ₹642.95

Up - 1.82%

Current Price - ₹348.25

Up - 1.63%

Current Price - ₹5481.50

Up - 1.41%

Current Price - ₹1080.30

Up - 1.27%

Current Price - ₹3079.00

Up - 1.03%

Current Price - ₹3503.40

Up - 1.02%

Current Price - ₹1326.70(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock)

