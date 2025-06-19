Top Gainer Today: Siemens Energy India Surges 11% Amid Market Weakness
Top Gainers Today: The stock market traded lower on June 19th. By 1 PM, the Sensex was down 61 points, while Nifty fell 25 points. Despite the decline, Siemens Energy's stock surged by 11%. Let's explore the top 10 gainers of the day.
Up - 10.96%
Current Price - ₹2750
Up - 2.68%
Current Price - ₹375
Up - 2.22%
Current Price - ₹791.70
Up - 1.84%
Current Price - ₹642.95
Up - 1.82%
Current Price - ₹348.25
Up - 1.63%
Current Price - ₹5481.50
Up - 1.41%
Current Price - ₹1080.30
Up - 1.27%
Current Price - ₹3079.00
Up - 1.03%
Current Price - ₹3503.40
Up - 1.02%
Current Price - ₹1326.70(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock)
