Chilean Peso Holds Ground As Dollar Faces Technical Ceiling
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso closed Wednesday at 943.67 per dollar, showing minor strength after a day of tight trading. This performance followed the Central Bank of Chile's decision to keep its policy rate at 5%, a move that signaled stability amid global uncertainty.
The official statement cited ongoing trade tensions, a weaker US growth outlook, and persistent geopolitical risks as reasons for caution.
Despite these headwinds, Chile's monetary authorities see the local economy operating above potential, with inflation at 4.5% in April, down from 4.9% the previous month.
On the technical front, the peso's resilience stood out as the dollar repeatedly tested, but failed to break, the 200-day moving average resistance. Both the daily and 4-hour charts confirm this ceiling, with the 200-day moving average clustering around 945-947.
The most commonly used indicators-Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Bollinger Bands-showed a market in equilibrium, with RSI readings near 53 on the daily and 58 on the 4-hour chart.
These values suggest neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD lines remain close to the zero axis, indicating weak momentum and no clear trend shift.
Bollinger Bands on both timeframes narrowed, reflecting low volatility and a market awaiting a catalyst. Price action stayed within a tight band, with the dollar unable to gather enough volume to break higher.
Volume data confirmed moderate activity, with no sign of large institutional flows or ETF-driven moves. Fundamentally, copper prices-the backbone of Chile 's export economy-remained steady, trading just above $4.63 per pound.
Peso Holds Steady as Traders Weigh Global Risks
This stability provided a floor for the peso, even as global copper inventories diverged: COMEX stocks rose, while London Metal Exchange stocks fell.
The dollar's mild global strength, driven by safe-haven demand and US economic concerns, capped any significant peso rally. However, the peso found support from Chile's relatively high interest rate and solid macroeconomic footing.
Market participants watched the 200-day moving average closely, as a break above could trigger further dollar gains towards 950. Conversely, continued rejection at this level would reinforce the peso's range-bound status.
The day's trading confirmed that neither side had the conviction to force a breakout. Looking ahead, traders remain alert to global risk events, copper price swings, and any surprise in Chilean economic data.
As of now, the peso's stability reflects a balance between local fundamentals and global crosswinds, with technical resistance keeping the dollar in check.
The market's next move will likely depend on external shocks or a decisive shift in risk appetite, but for now, the peso holds its ground, awaiting clearer signals.
CommentsNo comment