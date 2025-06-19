403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian Stocks Rebound As Technicals Signal Short-Term Strength
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's main stock index, the COLCAP, closed at 1,650.70 on June 18, 2025, rising 1.18% from the previous session, according to official exchange data and TradingView charts.
This move reversed the previous day's 0.96% drop and marked the strongest single-day gain in over a week. The rally came as local investors responded to technical signals and sector-specific momentum, even as global peers posted mixed results and domestic fundamentals remained under scrutiny.
Interconnection Electric SA ESP led the winners, gaining 1.89% to close at 19,440.00. Ecopetrol SA followed with a 1.54% rise to 1,975.00, and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA advanced 1.31% to 46,500.00, reaching a three-year high.
On the losing side, Mineros SA fell 4.72% to 6,870.00, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana SA dropped 1.85% to 17,000.00, and Cementos Argos SA lost 1.15% to 10,300.00.
The session's trading range saw the COLCAP open at 1,648.63, dip to 1,648.36, and reach a high of 1,654.95 before closing near the day's peak.
COLCAP's Rebound Driven by Technical Breakout
This price action, confirmed by the four-hour and daily charts, reflected a decisive move above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, which had converged earlier in the week and signaled indecision. The breakout above these averages now points to renewed short-term momentum.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings strengthened, with the daily chart closing at 52.21 and the four-hour chart at 53.24, both above the neutral 50 mark. This shift indicates improving momentum but not yet overbought conditions.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram on both timeframes showed a modest uptick, suggesting the start of a bullish phase, though the signal remains tentative.
Bollinger Bands tightened in recent sessions, reflecting lower volatility before the breakout. The index's push above the mid-band signals a potential test of upper resistance near 1,655.65. Support levels remain firm around 1,646 and 1,635, with a longer-term upward trendline intact since early April.
Compared to regional peers, Colombia 's rebound stands out. While US indices posted gains earlier in the week, Colombia's move came after lagging global markets amid persistent fiscal and political risks.
The Colombian peso stabilized, with USD/COP down 0.02% to 4,070.22, offering some relief to equity investors. Volumes remained steady, and no significant ETF inflows or outflows were reported.
Commodity prices, including oil and coffee, moved lower, but this did not dampen local sentiment. The day's rally appears driven more by technical factors and short covering than by new fundamental catalysts or external news.
In summary, the COLCAP's rebound on June 18 reflects a technical recovery after a period of consolidation and underperformance. The move offers short-term optimism, but underlying fiscal and political risks continue to limit Colombia's upside compared to its global peers.
This move reversed the previous day's 0.96% drop and marked the strongest single-day gain in over a week. The rally came as local investors responded to technical signals and sector-specific momentum, even as global peers posted mixed results and domestic fundamentals remained under scrutiny.
Interconnection Electric SA ESP led the winners, gaining 1.89% to close at 19,440.00. Ecopetrol SA followed with a 1.54% rise to 1,975.00, and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SA advanced 1.31% to 46,500.00, reaching a three-year high.
On the losing side, Mineros SA fell 4.72% to 6,870.00, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana SA dropped 1.85% to 17,000.00, and Cementos Argos SA lost 1.15% to 10,300.00.
The session's trading range saw the COLCAP open at 1,648.63, dip to 1,648.36, and reach a high of 1,654.95 before closing near the day's peak.
COLCAP's Rebound Driven by Technical Breakout
This price action, confirmed by the four-hour and daily charts, reflected a decisive move above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, which had converged earlier in the week and signaled indecision. The breakout above these averages now points to renewed short-term momentum.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings strengthened, with the daily chart closing at 52.21 and the four-hour chart at 53.24, both above the neutral 50 mark. This shift indicates improving momentum but not yet overbought conditions.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram on both timeframes showed a modest uptick, suggesting the start of a bullish phase, though the signal remains tentative.
Bollinger Bands tightened in recent sessions, reflecting lower volatility before the breakout. The index's push above the mid-band signals a potential test of upper resistance near 1,655.65. Support levels remain firm around 1,646 and 1,635, with a longer-term upward trendline intact since early April.
Compared to regional peers, Colombia 's rebound stands out. While US indices posted gains earlier in the week, Colombia's move came after lagging global markets amid persistent fiscal and political risks.
The Colombian peso stabilized, with USD/COP down 0.02% to 4,070.22, offering some relief to equity investors. Volumes remained steady, and no significant ETF inflows or outflows were reported.
Commodity prices, including oil and coffee, moved lower, but this did not dampen local sentiment. The day's rally appears driven more by technical factors and short covering than by new fundamental catalysts or external news.
In summary, the COLCAP's rebound on June 18 reflects a technical recovery after a period of consolidation and underperformance. The move offers short-term optimism, but underlying fiscal and political risks continue to limit Colombia's upside compared to its global peers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment