Orthotics Global Market Anticipated To Surge From $3.99 Billion In 2024 To $6.1 Billion By 2029 With A CAGR Of 8.8%

The orthotics market size has seen appreciable growth in recent years, growing from $3.99 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $4.35 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2% within this period. Factors attributing to this strong historic growth include a heightened demand for personalized orthotics, an increased focus on preventive healthcare, rising awareness about the benefits of customized orthotics, an increase in road injuries and trauma cases, and growing rates of obesity.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Orthotics Market Size?

In the coming years, the orthotics market is expected to continue this positive trend, predicted to reach $6.10 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. The growth in the forecasted period can be ascribed to a rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, growth in sports and fitness activities, expanding awareness of orthotic treatments, and an increase in diabetes-related foot complications. The period will also witness certain major trends including advancements in 3D printing technologies, technological progressions in orthotic materials, developments in gait analysis, advancements in material science for durable orthotics, and progress in biomechanical research.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Orthotics Market?

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is predicted to stimulate the growth trajectory of the orthotics market going forward. Injuries and conditions affecting muscles, bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, and nerves, often resulting in pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility are referred to as musculoskeletal disorders. These disorders, driven by increasingly sedentary lifestyles, can result in muscle weakness, joint stiffness, and postural strain due to extended periods of sitting and minimal physical activity.

Orthotics can play a significant role in managing these disorders by improving body alignment, reducing pain, and supporting joints and muscles, thereby enhancing mobility, correcting biomechanical issues, and preventing further injury. Conditions like plantar fasciitis, arthritis, and lower back pain can be effectively treated with orthotics.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Orthotics Market?

Major market players in the orthotics market industry include Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Hanger Inc., Össur hf, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Breg Inc., Trulife Group Limited, Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, Proteor SAS, Fillauer LLC, Steeper Group Limited, Orthomerica Products Inc., Knit-Rite LLC, The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Thuasne Group, Becker Orthopedic, Spinal Technology Inc., Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Aspen Medical Products Inc., medi GmbH & Co KG, Allard International, SureStep LLC, Reh4Mat Sp. z o.o., Endolite Ltd., Massons Healthcare Pty Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Orthotics Market?

Key market players are focusing on technological advancements, developing intelligent orthotic devices that adapt to user movements in real-time to optimize comfort, stability, and mobility. For instance, UK-based prosthetics manufacturer Blatchford launched Tectus, an intelligent orthotic device, in October 2023 that offers enhanced comfort, natural movement, and improved safety for individuals with partial lower limb paralysis.

How Is The Orthotics Market Segmented ?

The orthotics market is further segmented by Type Prefabricated, Custom, Distribution Channel Drug Stores, Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Online Stores, Other Channels, and Application Diabetic Neuropath, Ball Of Foot Discomfort, Other Applications. The Prefabricated category includes Off-the-shelf Insoles, Bracing And Support Orthotics, Shoe Inserts, Heel Liners And Cushions, while the Custom category includes Custom Foot Orthotics, Custom Spinal Orthotics, Custom Upper Limb Orthotics, Custom Lower Limb Orthotics.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Orthotics Market?

In terms of the regional market outlook, in 2024, North America was the largest region in the orthotics market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers other regions as well, such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

