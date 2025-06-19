403
Your Smartphone Camera Now Gets What You’re Looking At — and Responds
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Today’s mobile imaging goes beyond just a high-quality lens or advanced sensor — it demands seamless integration of hardware, software and AI. That’s why Samsung Electronics approaches camera innovation as a holistic system, where each advancement is supported by tightly integrated technologies. This unified vision allows Galaxy devices to continuously redefine mobile photography, empowering users to capture, create and communicate more meaningfully.
As AI evolves from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding, Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations. The camera is at the heart of this transformation. More than just a tool for capturing images, coupled with enhanced AI-powered features, the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action.
When paired with the flexible, expansive screen of a foldable, this experience becomes even more powerful, dynamic and immersive. Because innovation means nothing without trust, privacy is built into every layer helping to ensure that data is protected at all times.
Stay tuned. The camera will only get smarter — helping users capture life’s moments more vividly and make everyday experiences more seamless, personal and impactful.
The Ultra experience is ready to unfold.
