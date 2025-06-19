403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian presidential aide claims Ukraine conflict could have ended within week in 2022 if not for Western interference
(MENAFN) The ongoing Ukraine conflict could have ended within a week in 2022 if not for Western interference, according to Russian presidential aide and chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. In an interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez, Medinsky stated that Kiev initially appeared ready to sign a peace deal during the first negotiations on February 28, 2022, but later reversed its position under pressure from Western allies.
“If Ukraine had been acting independently, we could have signed a peace treaty at the very first meeting,” Medinsky said. He added that the terms at that time were more favorable for Ukraine than the ones currently being offered by Russia.
Medinsky claimed that Ukrainian negotiators were open to the proposal until they consulted with the US and UK. Afterward, they reportedly told the Russian side that their Western partners would not support the agreement or provide security guarantees if it were signed. The Ukrainian delegation allegedly declared, “We’ll fight until either you defeat us or we defeat you.”
David Arakhamia, who led the Ukrainian team at the 2022 Istanbul talks, previously acknowledged that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discouraged Kiev from making a deal with Moscow. However, Arakhamia insisted Johnson’s advice did not determine Ukraine’s final decision. Johnson has denied influencing the outcome.
Medinsky also claimed that Ukraine has become even more dependent on its Western allies during more recent talks, including those held in Istanbul last month.
Russia has continued to demand that Ukraine recognize its revised borders, renounce NATO ambitions, and ensure protections for Russian-speaking communities. President Vladimir Putin has insisted that a ceasefire must be preceded by addressing the root causes of the conflict.
“If Ukraine had been acting independently, we could have signed a peace treaty at the very first meeting,” Medinsky said. He added that the terms at that time were more favorable for Ukraine than the ones currently being offered by Russia.
Medinsky claimed that Ukrainian negotiators were open to the proposal until they consulted with the US and UK. Afterward, they reportedly told the Russian side that their Western partners would not support the agreement or provide security guarantees if it were signed. The Ukrainian delegation allegedly declared, “We’ll fight until either you defeat us or we defeat you.”
David Arakhamia, who led the Ukrainian team at the 2022 Istanbul talks, previously acknowledged that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discouraged Kiev from making a deal with Moscow. However, Arakhamia insisted Johnson’s advice did not determine Ukraine’s final decision. Johnson has denied influencing the outcome.
Medinsky also claimed that Ukraine has become even more dependent on its Western allies during more recent talks, including those held in Istanbul last month.
Russia has continued to demand that Ukraine recognize its revised borders, renounce NATO ambitions, and ensure protections for Russian-speaking communities. President Vladimir Putin has insisted that a ceasefire must be preceded by addressing the root causes of the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment