Hinggan League Of China: Merging Culture And Tourism To Compose A New Chapter Of Rural Revitalization
Hinggan League, located in the northeast of China, is brimming with unparalleled natural and cultural treasures. In recent years, the local government has embarked on a visionary journey, seamlessly integrating culture and tourism to paint a magnificent scroll of rural revitalization. Through the meticulous design of 16 distinct seasonal tourism routes, Hinggan League has orchestrated a symphony of world-class attractions, including historical sites echoing with revolutionary spirit, Hanggai Grassland, primeval forests, enigmatic volcanic landscapes, and rejuvenating hot springs. These routes offer a panoramic glimpse into the enchanting allure and mystique of the Hinggan League.
Hinggan League has ingeniously woven music into the fabric of its tourism industry to create the popular "Musical Tours in Inner Mongolia" brand, which not only fuels the local economy by stimulating cultural and tourist consumption but also empowers rural communities through job creation and income growth. By harmonizing musical performances with the lively "Daily Naadam" festival and hosting exhilarating grassland music festivals, Hinggan League has fostered vibrant cultural exchanges between visitors and locals. Moreover, the introduction of music therapy services in starred hotels has transformed guests' stays into transcendent experiences, while a myriad of public cultural events, from spirited square dancing to captivating cultural showcases and lively village song competitions among farmers and herders, have enriched the cultural experiences of travelers, ensuring they "journey with song and delight".
Today, the Hinggan League stands as a testament to harmonious development, with flourishing industries, idyllic countryside, and thriving communities. Looking ahead, Hinggan League will remain steadfast in its commitment to harnessing the boundless potential of cultural and tourism resources, pioneering innovative development models, and unveiling more surprises for travelers worldwide.
Source: Organizing Committee of the "Hinggan in Mountains · Arxan in Fairy Tales" EventCONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment