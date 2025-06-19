World Offshore Wind Farm Projects Map 2025: Color-Coded Map Highlights Offshore Wind Development Stages
Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Offshore Wind Farm Projects, 16th Edition" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This large map shows all areas in the world where offshore wind farming is happening, proposed and planned. The map has a world map and then larger scale insets covering Western Europe, the Asia Pacific areas and including North America and Offshore Brazil.
The Offshore wind farm areas are colour coded to show the stage of development that the area is at together with the developer, and generating capacity of the licence or lease where known. All offshore wind farms are shown.
Larger scale insets appear for Taiwan, Australia, India and areas of the West Coast USA and Canada.
Size: 1500x 1050 mm
