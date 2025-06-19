Qatar Participates In Senior Officials Meeting On Afghanistan
Brussels: The State of Qatar participated in the Senior Officials Meeting 2025 on Afghanistan (SOM 2025), which was held in the Belgian capital of Brussels, with the participation of representatives of the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), World Bank, the G7 countries, as well as several regional countries and humanitarian organizations.
In the meeting, the State of Qatar's delegation was led by Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Asiri.
During the meeting, Al-Asiri emphasized the importance of strengthening humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan and ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable groups in light of the political and economic challenges that the country is facing.
He also stressed the importance of collective action and coordinated initiatives to ensure a tangible and sustainable impact on relief and development efforts,
highlighting the role that donor countries and humanitarian organizations can play in supporting Afghan society's capacity-building for resilience and recovery.
Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing to support the Afghan people, working with international partners to ensure respect for the principles of international humanitarian law, and promoting comprehensive development solutions that guarantee stability and dignity for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment