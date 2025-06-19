Qatar Participates In Senior Officials Meeting On Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The State of Qatar participated in the Senior Officials Meeting 2025 on Afghanistan (SOM 2025), which was held in the Belgian capital of Brussels, with the participation of representatives of the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), World Bank, the G7 countries, as well as several regional countries and humanitarian organizations.

In the meeting, the State of Qatar's delegation was led by Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Asiri.

During the meeting, Al-Asiri emphasized the importance of strengthening humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan and ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable groups in light of the political and economic challenges that the country is facing.

He also stressed the importance of collective action and coordinated initiatives to ensure a tangible and sustainable impact on relief and development efforts,

highlighting the role that donor countries and humanitarian organizations can play in supporting Afghan society's capacity-building for resilience and recovery.

Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing to support the Afghan people, working with international partners to ensure respect for the principles of international humanitarian law, and promoting comprehensive development solutions that guarantee stability and dignity for all.