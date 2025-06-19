Gulf Oil Middle East's Annual Distributor Convention Sets The Stage For Continued Success Across The Region

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Gulf Oil Middle East, one of the leading lubricant providers in the region, recently hosted its annual Distributor Convention at the Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Hotel, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, welcoming over 40 of its regional partners and leadership team.

A cornerstone event in the Gulf Oil Middle East calendar, the convention reaffirms the company's commitment to strengthening partnerships with distributors to meet the growing demand of customers across the region. This year's gathering provided a dynamic platform to celebrate and showcase outstanding achievements from the past year, highlight innovation, best practices, and share insights on overcoming key challenges. It also focused on shaping the future by unveiling this year's strategic initiatives and outlining a bold vision for sustained growth and long-term success.

In recognition of Gulf Oil's commitment to delivering world-class lubrication solutions that meet the changing needs of customers, two of its flagship Products, Gulf UltraSynth GDI and Gulf Superfleet Supreme, were recently awarded“Product of the Year 2025” by NielsenIQ for the Gulf Region. The convention also included an award ceremony honouring the top-performing distributors in the region.

Rajesh Venkat, General Manager of Gulf Oil Middle East , said:“Building strong relationships with our distributors is fundamental to our success. They represent our brand and play a critical role in delivering quality, consistency, and exceptional customer service. By aligning closely with our distributors, we ensure that our customers receive the right products with the service they expect and deserve.”

As the company continues to expand its regional footprint, this year's Distributor Convention set the tone for the next chapter of partnership-led growth, unified by a shared commitment to excellence across every touchpoint of the Gulf Oil value chain.

About Gulf Oil Middle East

Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd (GOMEL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Oil International Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate Hinduja Group and was established in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 1986.

GOMEL manages Lubricants business in the Middle East, Levant, Afghanistan, Pakistan and CIS regions with a presence in over 20 countries. GOMEL activities comprise of Manufacturing, storage, warehousing, transportation and marketing of its extensive range of Automotive and Industrial lubricants.

Gulf Oil Middle East is the first lubricant company in the Middle East to have ISO 17025 accreditation by DAC, an internationally recognised accreditation body. It also has ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certifications. Visit:

Permalink