GBP/CHF Forecast 19/06: Rebounds Amid Risk Shifts (Chart)
- The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as we have recouped about 50% of the losses from the previous session. That being said, I still think there is a lot of work to do with turning things around, with the risk appetite being a major driver of where markets go. With this, I think you have to understand that this is a market that thrives on risk appetite in general, with the Swiss franc being a major safety currency.
On the other hand, if we can rally from here and break above the 1.1060 level, it opens up the pathway to the 1.11 CHF level. Anything above there would open up the possibility of a move to the 200 Day EMA near the 1.12 CHF level, which has been previous resistance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think is on the precipice of making a bigger move, and at this point in time I'm watching this market very closely. In the short term, it's possible that we will go back and forth, but I also recognize that the pair does tend to be rather explosive when it comes to the idea of good and bad news pushing it around, and I do think that in the short term we are sideways, but longer term we have a couple of levels in the form of 1.11 and 1.0925 that could give us clues for bigger movers.Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment