Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Over Trump Statements
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to European agencies, Iranian state television reported that Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, as a representative of US interests, was informed of the protest against“irresponsible and threatening statements” by US President Trump.
No further details were given about the Ambassador, the Italian news agency Adnkronos and the French agency AFP reported on Wednesday evening.
Switzerland has represented the interests of the US in Iran since the hostage crisis of 1980. The US broke off relations with Iran, shortly after it was proclaimed the Islamic Republic, and students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and held embassy staff hostage.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Demographics Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalities Read more: Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalitie
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment