Original-Research: Verve Group SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Verve Group SE Company Name: Verve Group SE ISIN: SE0018538068 Reason for the research: Recommendation: Kaufen from: 19.06.2025 Target price: €5,80 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 6,00 auf EUR 5,80.



Zusammenfassung:

Verve hat erfolgreich 12,9 Mio. neue Aktien zu SEK28 (€2,55) bei institutionellen Anlegern platziert und damit einen Bruttoerlös von SEK360 Mio. (€32,8 Mio.) erzielt. Die Emission war überzeichnet, und zu den neuen langfristig orientierten Investoren gehören ein schwedisches Multi-Family-Office sowie Cicero Fonder und DNB Asset Management. Die Gründe und der Zeitpunkt der Kapitalerhöhung sind etwas rätselhaft, da kein eklatanter Bedarf an Barmitteln besteht, um die Geschäftsaussichten zu verbessern oder die Bilanz zu stärken. Unser DCF-Modell berücksichtigt nun die aktualisierte Kapitalstruktur, und die Änderungen führen zu einem Kursziel von €5,80 (zuvor: €6,00) (Aufwärtspotenzial: 135%). Die Aktie wird zu einem attraktiven EV/AEBITDA-Multiplikator von 5,2x auf Basis unserer Prognosen für 2026 gehandelt, und wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung für Verve bei.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 6.00 to EUR 5.80.



Abstract:

Verve has successfully placed 12.9m new shares at SEK28 (€2.55) with institutional investors for gross proceeds of SEK360m (€32.8m). The issue was oversubscribed and new long-term orientated investors include a Swedish multi-family office, as well as Cicero Fonder and DNB Asset Management. The rationale and timing of the cap hike is somewhat puzzling, given the absence of a glaring need for cash to drive business prospects or to shore up the balance sheet. Our DCF model now factors in the updated capital structure, and the changes point to a €5.8 TP (old: €6.0) (upside: 135%). The stock trades at an attractive EV /AEBITDA multiple of 5.2x on 2026 FBe, and we stay Buy-rated on Verve.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



