Tuesday, 02 January 2024
CITES Certificate Verification Eases With Digital System


2025-06-19
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant step towards digital transformation, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) announced a streamlined process for verifying the authenticity of electronic CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) certificates. This initiative aims to bolster data accuracy and effectively combat forgery, providing greater security and transparency in the trade of protected species.
The system allows individuals to easily verify the validity of their CITES certificates using any smart device. Users can scan the QR code on the electronic CITES certificate. It will display the original certificate issued by the MECC.

