Israel Reports Massive Iranian UAV Barrage


2025-06-19 03:54:54
(MENAFN) Israeli news outlets reported on Wednesday that, since the outbreak of the ongoing confrontation on 13 June, Iran has dispatched roughly one thousand unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel.

Nevertheless, an Israeli broadcaster asserted that fewer than two hundred of those craft actually penetrated Israeli airspace. “None of these drones had hit their targets,” the broadcaster added.

Strains across the region have intensified since Friday, after Israel carried out aerial bombardments against numerous locations inside Iran—including military installations and atomic facilities—sparking Tehran to mount retaliatory strikes.

According to Israeli officials, Iranian missile barrages have resulted in at least twenty four deaths and several hundred injuries within Israel during this period.

Conversely, Iranian media allege that the Israeli offensive has left 585 people dead and more than 1,300 wounded inside Iran.

