Kremlin states reason for recent offensive inside Ukraine

2025-06-19 03:35:38
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has stated that Russia's recent military advance into Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region is part of an effort to establish a “buffer zone” along the front line. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed this objective on Monday, following reports from Russia’s Defense Ministry that the 90th Armored Division had pushed beyond the western edge of the Donetsk People’s Republic into adjacent Ukrainian territory.

Although the Defense Ministry later announced further territorial gains, it did not release specific details. When asked about the operation, Peskov reiterated that creating a buffer zone is among Russia’s strategic goals but deferred questions about military tactics to the Defense Ministry.

President Vladimir Putin previously outlined the need for a buffer zone to protect Russian regions and civilians from ongoing Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks, particularly in areas such as Donbass, Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk.

In addition to the Dnepropetrovsk incursion, Russia has also advanced in Ukraine’s Sumy Region near the border, according to earlier military updates.

UK media outlet The Times described the Russian operation as both strategically and symbolically damaging for Ukraine. Russian Senator Andrey Klishas referred to the move as the start of an “active phase of denazification” in the area.

These developments come amid stalled peace efforts, with Russia insisting on Ukrainian recognition of territories it controls — including Crimea and parts of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye — as Russian territory. Kiev continues to reject any such concessions.

