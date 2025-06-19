Crop Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide With Santam, Sompo, Chubb

Crop Insurance Market

The Global Crop Insurance Market is projected to grow from $42.8 Billion in 2025 to $71.7 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The latest study released on the Global Crop Insurance Market by USD Analytics Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2034. The Crop Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO) (India), QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (Australia), Santam Ltd. (SouthAfrica), Sompo Holdings Inc. (Japan), The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (India), Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (Japan), Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (Switzerland), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co (India), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co (India)

Definition:

Crop insurance is a complete yield-based policy meant to repay farmersâ€TM losses arising due to production problems. It covers pre-sowing and post-harvest losses due to cyclonic rains and rainfall deficits. These losses lead to a reduction in crop yield, which affects the income of farmers. Rapid digital technology advancement, predicts weather conditions, detect diseased crops, stores data related to crops & micro-level information of land for harvesting crops. Technological features such as satellites, drones, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, mobile applications, and other web-based platforms drive the demand for crop insurance coverage across the globe.

Market Drivers:

.Tech-enabled underwriting (IoT, satellites), parametric models

Market Trends:

.Climate change impact, government subsidies

Challenges:

.Data inconsistency, claim fraud, low penetration

Major Highlights of the Crop Insurance Market report released by USD Analytics

by Type (Multiple Peril crop Insurance, Crop-Hail Insurance), Distribution Channel (Banks, Insurance Companies, Others)

Global Crop Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

.North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

.Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

.Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

. -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Crop Insurance market by value and volume.

.-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Crop Insurance market.

.-To showcase the development of the Crop Insurance market in different parts of the world.

.-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Crop Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

.-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Crop Insurance market.

.-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Crop Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Crop Insurance Market Study Coverage:

.It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Crop Insurance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

.Crop Insurance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

.Crop Insurance Market Production by Region Crop Insurance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Crop Insurance Market Report:

.Crop Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

.Crop Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers

.Crop Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2025-2034)

.Crop Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2025-2034)

.Crop Insurance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Multi-peril, Parametric, Index-based}

.Crop Insurance Market Analysis by Application {Weather, yield, revenue protection for crops}

.Crop Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Crop Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

.Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

Key questions answered

.How feasible is Crop Insurance market for long-term investment?

.What are influencing factors driving the demand for Crop Insurance near future?

.What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Crop Insurance market growth?

.What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

