Safe Spaces Transform Lives Of Displaced Women In War Torn Sudan

Since the outbreak of conflict on 15 April 2023, Sudan has witnessed one of the world's fastest-growing displacement crises. Over 12 million people have been forced to flee their homes as of 16 June 2025, including more than 2 million women and girls, many of whom are now living in overcrowded shelters or with host communities across the country. In Gadaref State, hundreds of thousands have sought refuge, placing immense pressure on services and resources-particularly for women facing heightened protection risks.

When the war broke out, 35-year-old Marwa-­­­not her real name-left Khartoum to seek refuge and safety. Like ­many internally displaced persons (IDPs), she found herself in Hay Al-Malik, a densely populated neighborhood in the heart of Gadaref State, sheltering thousands of displaced people by the ongoing conflict. Here, IDPs and host community members live side-by-side, often sharing houses due to soaring rents and limited resources.

Marwa's early days were marked by intense psychological stress. Living ­­­­­with more than ten people in a small house without privacy, especially for women, left her feeling isolated and overwhelmed. Cultural differences deepened her sense of displacement, and she struggled to adapt.“I rarely left the house or spoke to other women,” she shared.“I didn't know how to adjust or where to turn.”

A turning point came when Marwa heard about a new women's safe space established by Hope and Friendship for Development Organization (HOPE), in partnership with UN Women, and supported by the Government of Japan. Encouraged by outreach efforts in the community, she visited the Al-Malik Safe Space and immediately felt a sense of belonging. It was a space created by and for women-a place to talk, share, heal, and grow.

With each visit, Marwa's confidence grew. She joined a life skills training and received psychosocial support that helped her regain emotional balance. She also participated in awareness sessions on harmful traditional practices, gaining tools to inform and uplift others. Over time, she became actively involved in managing activities alongside social workers, transforming herself from a participant into a leader.

“From the first day, I felt that this space belonged to us,” she said.“It's our duty to protect it and keep it going.”

Now, Marwa supports other displaced women and girls in accessing the safe space and envisions expanding it further. She emphasizes the need to include children, especially those with special needs, in future programming. She also expresses a strong desire to help sustain the space beyond the program's timeline, working with other women to preserve what they've built together.

Marwa's story illustrates how access to a safe, inclusive space-combined with psychosocial and life skills support-can plant the seeds for long-term empowerment and resilience. With continued support from the Government of Japan and implementing partners, women like Marwa are not only rebuilding their own lives but helping others do the same.

*Marwa's name has been changed to protect her privacy

