Assembly Bypolls: Nilambur Records Highest 13.15% Voter Turnout By 9 Am, Ludhiana West Lowest At 8.5%
New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Voter turnout in the Assembly by-elections saw varied participation by 9 am, with Nilambur leading at 13.15%, followed by Visavadar (12.10%), Kaliganj (10.83%), Kadi (9.05%), and Ludhiana West at 8.50%, as per the Election Commission of India polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat results will be declared on 23 June.
Political dynamics in Nilambur
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and increasing human-animal conflict."There will be a good victory in this election. For the last nine years, the state government has neglected the Nilambur area. Many tribals have not been rehabilitated. There is also human-animal conflict here," Shoukath told ANI.
Candidates and background in Ludhiana
In Punjab's Ludhiana seat, the BJP has fielded Jiwan Gupta as its candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party has chosen Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, which fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi bypoll has been necessitated after AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January this year.
Contenders in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi seats
On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president, Gopal Italia Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment