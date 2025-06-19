Eurochange Celebrates 50 Years Of Currency Expertise

eurochange, the UK's leading foreign exchange expert, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary on 8 July 2025. Since 1975, eurochange has grown into a household name with over 240 branches throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as a significant online presence.

To honour this milestone, eurochange is launching a vibrant summer-long celebration featuring special promotions, community engagement and staff recognition, all built around the theme Proud of Our Past, Focused on Our Future.

“Our golden anniversary is more than just a celebration of our half century in business,” says Charles Stewart, Managing Director at eurochange.“It's about looking ahead with renewed commitment to our customers, team members and partners. As we continue to evolve with our parent company, Western Union, this anniversary marks an exciting new chapter in our journey.”

Highlights of the celebration will include:

50 prizes of £1000: a prize draw running from now until 31 August for customers who spend £250 or more in a eurochange branch.

A free family leisure pass reward for customers who spend £600 or more online.

“Spin the Wheel” roadshow: travelling to eurochange branches across the UK, a wheel of prizes will give customers the chance to spin for prizes.

The celebrations will extend beyond customers, with eurochange recognising its team members across internal awards and events. This will culminate in a day of celebrations at eurochange's Stevenage HQ, with the premier of The eurochange Story - a film charting the brand's journey from humble origins to market leader - alongside gifts, prize draws and more.

Promotions terms & conditions

50 Prizes of £1000 promotion:

Purchase £250 or more of travel money in a eurochange branch and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of 50 prizes of £1000. Excludes online orders. If you cancel your transaction your entry will be cancelled. Promotion valid 2nd June 2025 to 31st August 2025. Winners will be drawn at random following the promotion end date, contacted by email and have 21 days to claim their prize from the 2nd email being sent. Prize money will need to be arranged for collection from a eurochange branch with photo ID. Over 18 and UK residents only. Full T&Cs online at co.

Free family leisure pass reward promotion:



UK residents aged 18+ who make a single online eurochange transaction of £600+ between 12.06.25 - 31.08.25 will receive a code to redeem a 3-month Family Leisure Pass. Each participant can make only one qualifying transaction during the promotion. Multiple transactions that total £600 do not qualify. Online only. Unique Code sent by email within 7 days; redeem within 30 days. No cash alternative & non-transferable. Email required. Limited availability. eurochange reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time. Full terms & conditions at love-rewardshub/eurochange/terms.

About eurochange

eurochange is one of the UK's leading foreign exchange experts, specialising in travel money, international payments, money transfers and remittance services for retail, business and banking customers.

In operation since 1975, the company has expanded significantly to now include over 240 branches throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as a significant online presence. Today, we take care of thousands of transactions every single day, across over 50 currencies (the widest range on the market) to hundreds of countries around the world, providing travel money in cash and on our eurochange Travel Money Card, powered by Mastercard®.

But throughout every change, our brand vision has remained the same: to add value to every customer's journey, offering competitive pricing and service alongside inspiration and expertise. This is reflected by our consistently superb reputation, with an 'Excellent' Trustpilot rating from over 22,000 reviews and robust rates of repeat custom.