The Chartered Institute Of Brewers And Distillers Launches Its Latest Short Course: Packaging For Distillers

MENAFN - Pressat) This course gives distillers the knowledge essential for working effectively with a packaging operation

The Chartered Institute of Brewers and Distillers (CIBD), the most widely recognised provider of technical education in the distilling industry, has launched a brand new self-assessed and on demand technical course – Packaging for Distillers.

The Packaging for Distillers course is the latest in a hugely popular series of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short courses. It is aimed at distillers working in distilleries of all sizes, providing a practical understanding of packaging materials and packaging operations. Distillers completing the course should be well equipped to ensure they have a cost effective and sustainable packaging operation and that their packaging protects the quality of their product. It covers packaging spirits and ready to drink (RTD) beverages.

This course has been developed in collaboration with experienced and accomplished distillers, packaging professionals and suppliers of packaging materials and equipment.

The Packaging for Distillers course provides the same technical excellence found in all IBD qualifications, with the benefit of not needing to sit a formal exam.

The course includes a downloadable PDF with technical information such as:



A detailed summary of the course content

A technical reference for troubleshooting problems with packaging operations Details of the quality checks performed on packages

The course features engaging text, countless videos, animations, quizzes, and games to help enhance learning. At the end of the course, learners receive a Certificate of Completion.

On this announcement, Stuart Howe, Technical Development Manager (or Kathryn if preferred), explains:

“Our success as distillers is usually determined as much by the quality of our packaging, as it is by our skill as a distiller. Effective packaging enhances our reputation. Bad packaging destroys it. This course provides you with the knowledge required to ensure that your packaging is always effective!”