Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Media: Iran Unleashes Around One Thousand Drones

2025-06-19 03:09:28
(MENAFN) Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Iran has deployed approximately 1,000 drones toward Israel since the outbreak of their latest hostilities on June 13.

According to Israeli media, fewer than 200 of those drones actually made it into Israeli airspace.
“None of these drones had hit their targets,” the outlet stated.

The conflict intensified significantly last Friday after Israel carried out a series of aerial assaults on various Iranian locations, including key military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory missile strikes.

Israeli officials confirmed that Iranian attacks have resulted in at least 24 fatalities and left hundreds more injured.

At the same time, Iranian media claimed that Israeli strikes have caused the deaths of 585 individuals and wounded over 1,300 others within Iran.

