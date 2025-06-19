403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PPDS unveils new all-in-one Philips dvLED and digital signage displays, plus signs ‘landmark’ strategic global alliance with Shure at InfoComm 2025.
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr)
Leiston, June 18, 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, last week completed one of its biggest and most significant InfoComm shows to date, announcing a new range of digital signage and dvLED AIO displays, plus a ‘landmark’ global alliance with leading audio company, Shure.
Housed on the Philips booth 3351 inside Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center, PPDS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all market verticals, with indoor and outdoor solutions for retail, education, corporate, transportation, hospitality, food and beverage, public venues and more.
New products unveiled during the three-day show included the 135” foldable and height-adjustable Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One, alongside the ultra-durable Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line), for installations in more challenging environments.
Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO
The stylish and imposing Philips Unite LED 6000 Series (135HDL6015IA) All In One delivers a true masterclass in visual performance, sustainable design, and mechanical engineering, overcoming many of the traditional limitations and obstacles faced by other AIO models in the marketplace, notably around mobility and accessibility.
Ideal for businesses – such as classrooms, auditoriums, and corporate environments – the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One amalgamates cutting-edge Chip on Board (COB) technology with a fine 1.5mm pixel pitch for ultra-reliable, ultra-sharp visuals, from spectacular video to intricate meeting room presentations.
Inspired by the solutions PPDS has developed for its partner, Oracle Red Bull Racing, the new Philips Unite LED 6000 Series is the first in the AIO family to debut an innovative foldable design.
Designed with flexibility and adaptability in mind, the foldable structure removes all obstacles around transportation, whether being installed for the first time or as it is transferred between rooms, by easily fitting through any standard-sized doors or in elevators.
Adding an extra level of convenience, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series will also become available with a flight case, allowing it to be easily and compactly stored when not in use, and making it a breeze to move and redeploy on demand. This is ideal for rental use purposes, for exhibitions, or for when transportation between different buildings is required.
To accommodate all possibilities and room types – including sloping environments or areas with rising seating, such as a lecture theatre or auditorium – the Philips 135HDL6015IA features a motorised trolley enabling smooth and safe electric lifting, also supporting its portability.
Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line)
The ultra-durable Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line) brings unrivalled UHD 24/7 performance and reliability for installations in the most challenging environments.
PPDS’ most powerful, flexible, and durable digital signage model to date, the display adds a wave of enhanced visual opportunities for businesses operating in rigorous and demanding conditions, such as kitchens, transport hubs, shopping centres, and beyond.
Available in 43”, 50”, 55”, and 65” size variants, the portrait or landscape mountable Philips Signage 6000 Series combines the latest innovations and advances in visual technology, remote management, and hardware design for around-the-clock operation.
Designed to withstand the test of time, the Philips Signage 6000 Series is built with a robust metal casing and features conformal coating and IP5X ingress protection. Whether grappling with physical or often troublesome airborne pollutants, such as dust, moisture, or diesel emissions, mechanical wear, or poor ventilation (often found in train stations), the Philips Signage 6000 Series stands strong.
Furthermore, the display can function seamlessly in even the most extreme temperatures, from 0 to 40 °C and at altitudes of 3000 meters (9,840 feet).
It also features enhanced brightness (up to 800 nits) for powerful performance and better visibility in brighter conditions, including sunlight.
Shure
PPDS’ collaboration with Shure – announced and signed live on the Philips booth – combines the power of Philips Professional Displays with Shure’s premium audio system, to deliver the industry's most advanced range of full room audio visual solutions, for seamless user experiences.
Bringing unparalleled integrated experiences to a variety of collaborative settings and spaces – from boardrooms and mission-critical government departments to school classrooms and university lecture theatres – the collaboration integrates a robust range of Philips Professional Displays with Android SoC together with Shure’s IntelliMix Room Kits.
Shure’s IntelliMix Room Kits have been designed exclusively to drive collaboration in small, medium, and large spaces with simple and secure Microsoft Teams Rooms conferencing kits.
For the first time, IntelliMix Room Kits, selected depending on specific needs and requirements, including room size and population – are a proven solution with the Philips Signage 4050 (Q-Line), Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign, Philips Signage 4650 (D-Line) or Philips Collaboration 4152 (E-Line) displays, plus a yet to be announced range of Philips Unite LED AIO displays, at launch. More compatible displays will be announced in due course.
The collaboration will also benefit from a range of remote management capabilities. This will include full compatibility and integration of Shure’s cloud management system, ShureCloud, with Philips Wave - PPDS’ cloud-based remote device management platform – to support discovery, and soon to come control, of Shure devices, streamlining configuration and maintenance processes.
Customers of PPDS and Shure can bundle visual clarity with optimised audio for effortless deployment, management, and scalability.
Leiston, June 18, 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, last week completed one of its biggest and most significant InfoComm shows to date, announcing a new range of digital signage and dvLED AIO displays, plus a ‘landmark’ global alliance with leading audio company, Shure.
Housed on the Philips booth 3351 inside Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center, PPDS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all market verticals, with indoor and outdoor solutions for retail, education, corporate, transportation, hospitality, food and beverage, public venues and more.
New products unveiled during the three-day show included the 135” foldable and height-adjustable Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One, alongside the ultra-durable Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line), for installations in more challenging environments.
Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO
The stylish and imposing Philips Unite LED 6000 Series (135HDL6015IA) All In One delivers a true masterclass in visual performance, sustainable design, and mechanical engineering, overcoming many of the traditional limitations and obstacles faced by other AIO models in the marketplace, notably around mobility and accessibility.
Ideal for businesses – such as classrooms, auditoriums, and corporate environments – the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One amalgamates cutting-edge Chip on Board (COB) technology with a fine 1.5mm pixel pitch for ultra-reliable, ultra-sharp visuals, from spectacular video to intricate meeting room presentations.
Inspired by the solutions PPDS has developed for its partner, Oracle Red Bull Racing, the new Philips Unite LED 6000 Series is the first in the AIO family to debut an innovative foldable design.
Designed with flexibility and adaptability in mind, the foldable structure removes all obstacles around transportation, whether being installed for the first time or as it is transferred between rooms, by easily fitting through any standard-sized doors or in elevators.
Adding an extra level of convenience, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series will also become available with a flight case, allowing it to be easily and compactly stored when not in use, and making it a breeze to move and redeploy on demand. This is ideal for rental use purposes, for exhibitions, or for when transportation between different buildings is required.
To accommodate all possibilities and room types – including sloping environments or areas with rising seating, such as a lecture theatre or auditorium – the Philips 135HDL6015IA features a motorised trolley enabling smooth and safe electric lifting, also supporting its portability.
Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line)
The ultra-durable Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line) brings unrivalled UHD 24/7 performance and reliability for installations in the most challenging environments.
PPDS’ most powerful, flexible, and durable digital signage model to date, the display adds a wave of enhanced visual opportunities for businesses operating in rigorous and demanding conditions, such as kitchens, transport hubs, shopping centres, and beyond.
Available in 43”, 50”, 55”, and 65” size variants, the portrait or landscape mountable Philips Signage 6000 Series combines the latest innovations and advances in visual technology, remote management, and hardware design for around-the-clock operation.
Designed to withstand the test of time, the Philips Signage 6000 Series is built with a robust metal casing and features conformal coating and IP5X ingress protection. Whether grappling with physical or often troublesome airborne pollutants, such as dust, moisture, or diesel emissions, mechanical wear, or poor ventilation (often found in train stations), the Philips Signage 6000 Series stands strong.
Furthermore, the display can function seamlessly in even the most extreme temperatures, from 0 to 40 °C and at altitudes of 3000 meters (9,840 feet).
It also features enhanced brightness (up to 800 nits) for powerful performance and better visibility in brighter conditions, including sunlight.
Shure
PPDS’ collaboration with Shure – announced and signed live on the Philips booth – combines the power of Philips Professional Displays with Shure’s premium audio system, to deliver the industry's most advanced range of full room audio visual solutions, for seamless user experiences.
Bringing unparalleled integrated experiences to a variety of collaborative settings and spaces – from boardrooms and mission-critical government departments to school classrooms and university lecture theatres – the collaboration integrates a robust range of Philips Professional Displays with Android SoC together with Shure’s IntelliMix Room Kits.
Shure’s IntelliMix Room Kits have been designed exclusively to drive collaboration in small, medium, and large spaces with simple and secure Microsoft Teams Rooms conferencing kits.
For the first time, IntelliMix Room Kits, selected depending on specific needs and requirements, including room size and population – are a proven solution with the Philips Signage 4050 (Q-Line), Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign, Philips Signage 4650 (D-Line) or Philips Collaboration 4152 (E-Line) displays, plus a yet to be announced range of Philips Unite LED AIO displays, at launch. More compatible displays will be announced in due course.
The collaboration will also benefit from a range of remote management capabilities. This will include full compatibility and integration of Shure’s cloud management system, ShureCloud, with Philips Wave - PPDS’ cloud-based remote device management platform – to support discovery, and soon to come control, of Shure devices, streamlining configuration and maintenance processes.
Customers of PPDS and Shure can bundle visual clarity with optimised audio for effortless deployment, management, and scalability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment