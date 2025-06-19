403
Ecolodge in Cambodia Wins Major Asian Responsible Tourism Award
(MENAFN- ScottAsia Communications) Cardamom Tented Camp ecolodge in Cambodia has won a gold award in the 2025 ICRT Southeast Asia Responsible Tourism Awards in the “Nature Positi”e” category.
Astungkara Way, Indonesia, also received a gold award in the same classification.
The award ceremony in Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila took place 18 June with a total of 24 responsible tourism operators from across Southeast Asia receiving gold, silver“or “one to”watch” accolades.
The camp will now be entered as a finalist along with the other gold award winners from Southeast Asia into the International Centre for Responsible Tourism global awards taking place in November.
Other Southeast Asian gold award winners announced 18 June were Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam,“in the “Adapting to Clim”te Change” category; Anthro on Foot Walking Tours, Phili“pines, for “Peace, Understanding a”d Inclusivity”; WormingUp“ Malaysia, for”“Managing Waste”; and Nay Palad Hideaway, Philippines and Sen Caraih Cultural and Ecotourism Vi“lage, Vietnam, for “Res”onsible All-Inclusive”.
Cardamom Tented Camp was chosen by the judges because its business model helps protect 18,000 hectares of native forest habitat in Botum Sakor national park. It does this by co-funding forest patrols.
Since opening in 2017, deforestation and poaching have all-but stopped. Wildlife populations have rebounded. The camp also gives visitors meaningful and close encounters with wildlife and flora without harming biodiversity.
The awards are organised by The International Centre for Responsible Tourism, a not-for-profit established with the aim of amplifying knowledge and implementation of responsible tourism globally.
The judges were looking for quantifiable and inspirational positive impacts, reduced negative impacts, and best practices that can be replicated by other operators. In addition to conservation, judges sought a commitment to local communities, economies and culture.
Wildlife photographer and conservationist, Allan Michaud, who is manager at the 12-tent ecolodge in Koh Kong province, southwest Cambodia, said: “We are grateful to the judges for recognising the commitment of everyone involved at the camp. We strive to deliver a genuine ecotourism experience in a setting we are proud to protec”.”
Two awards on the same day
Cardamom Tented Camp was also recognised in the 2025 Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, which also took place 18 June in Bangkok. The camp was recognised among the best accommodation experiences in Cambodia.
Lodge manager Allan Michaud (pictured) received the award on behalf of Cardamon Tented Camp, which he has managed since it opened in 2017.
Further information and booking for the award-winning ecolodge in Cambodia is available at
