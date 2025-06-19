Make Waves With Talking Tom Blast Park's Latest Water Park Update, Available On Apple Arcade
Adding to the excitement is the brand-new Bubble Burst blaster, a playful new weapon that unleashes a cascade of bubbles on impact. Alongside a new world and new accessories, players can unlock and collect fresh summer-ready outfits like Sailor Angela, Hula Hank, and Captain Tom, perfect for customizing their in-game characters and joining the water-filled adventure in style. And a new leaderboard adds an extra splash of fun for players, encouraging them to blast, score, and climb to the top
Talking Tom Blast Park is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, and is the first Outfit7 game to be available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that offers unlimited access to more than 200 games. Following the success of fan favorite titles My Talking Tom+ and My Talking Angela 2+, Talking Tom Blast Park expands the Talking Tom & Friends universe further on Apple Arcade.
Ready to make a splash? Download Talking Tom Blast Park now on Apple Arcade and explore the all-new Water Park today!
ABOUT TALKING TOM BLAST PARK
Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Blast Park delivers a fast-paced, action-packed adventure where players join Talking Tom and his friends as they reclaim theme parks from the mischievous Rakoonz. Combining endless running with dynamic blaster gameplay, players of all ages can explore themed amusement parks, and unlock quirky outfits and wacky blasters. Talking Tom Blast Park available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Discover more HERE.
Contact - [email protected]
Photo -
SOURCE Outfit7
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment