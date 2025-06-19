403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gurgaon’s SPR Projected to Cross 1 Lakh Crore in Realty Sales
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Gurgaon's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is fast emerging as one of Indi’’s most promising real estate and infrastructure corridors. Once viewed merely as a connecting stretch between Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road, SPR has transformed into a premium development —ub—both for high-value real estate projects and large-scale infrastructure interventions that are now reshaping the urban landscape. With over 1 lakh crore worth of residential and commercial projects either launched or in the pipeline, and major gaps in road connectivity being rapidly filled, SPR is writing a new success story for Gurugram’s next phase of growth.
In just the last two years, developers have announced or launched projects worth 50,000 crore along SPR. This figure is expected to double by 2027, making it one of the most active micro-markets in the country. What’s more impressive is the rise in property valu—s—rates along the corridor have jumped upto 25,000 per square foot, reflecting soaring demand, better infrastructure, and investor confidence. Major developers such as DLF and Signature Global are anchoring this growth. DLF is gearing up for its next big phase, while Signature Global is developing a massive 93-acre township with 17 million square feet of saleable area, targeting over 27,000 crore in sales.
Fueling this real estate boom is the government’s aggressive push on infrastructure. In a major development, GMDA has successfully acquired two long-pending land parce—s—5.9 acres near Sector 71 and another stretch near Secto— 65—clearing the way for two critical link roads to be completed. These small but strategic conne—tions—measuring 350 meters and 170 meters resp—ctively—will eliminate detours, support new water and sewer lines, and improve access between key secto–s like 62–65 and 71–73. The cost of acquiring these links stands at 3.2 crore, and tenders are expected to be issued soon after final approvals.
Beyond these local link roads, a grander mobility solution is also taking shape. A 5.5-kilometre elevated corridor has been proposed between Vatika Chowk and NH-8 to streamline traffic movement. With an allocation of 750 crore, including 620 crore for construction and 130 crore for land, this six-lane elevated road will include multiple entry-exit ramps and a cloverleaf interchange, enabling seamless movement to Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and NH-248A. Designed to mirror the elevated stretches of Dwarka Expressway, this infrastructure is expected to cut down commuting time significantly and decongest key intersections.
Simultaneously, NHAI is preparing to shift the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll plaza to Panchgaon within the next three months—a long-awaited move that will greatly benefit SPR-bound commuters. Complementing this are over 95 kilometers of ongoing master road upgrades, flood-control initiatives, dedicated service lanes, stormwater drains, and STP facilities. New flyovers, improved sector-to-sector links, and mobile sewage treatment plants are being implemented to enhance livability and resilience across the SPR stretch.
Commenting on the regi’n’s growth, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "SPR today represents more than just a —oad—it symbolises the direction of Gu’ugram’s next phase of intelligent urbanisation. The combination of quality infrastructure, policy-driven growth, and a maturing market makes it a future-ready destination. At Signature Global, we believe SPR will continue to draw premium demand from homebuyers who prioritise connectivity, value, and sustainable living."
Commenting on ’urugram’s evolving housi g market, Mr. Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi C rporation, “b>said, ’Gurugram’s real estate landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with micro-markets like the Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, Central Peripheral Road, and Golf Course Road witnessing ris’ng demand. Today’s homebuyers are looking for well-connected, future-ready communities that offer integrated l—festyle amenities — and developers are adapting their offerings accordingly. At Krisumi, we view this shift as a strong indicator of a maturing market, where thoughtfully designed, globally inspired living spaces are becom”ng the new standard.”
Together, these efforts are converting the SPR corridor from a fragmented road network into an integrated urban spine. With real estate value driven by both luxury developments and essential infrastructure, the region is becoming a magnet for both end-users ’nd investors. Gurugram⦣8212;s future is be—ng paved—quite literally—through SPR, where every meter of new road and every launched tower signals not just growth, but transformation.
In just the last two years, developers have announced or launched projects worth 50,000 crore along SPR. This figure is expected to double by 2027, making it one of the most active micro-markets in the country. What’s more impressive is the rise in property valu—s—rates along the corridor have jumped upto 25,000 per square foot, reflecting soaring demand, better infrastructure, and investor confidence. Major developers such as DLF and Signature Global are anchoring this growth. DLF is gearing up for its next big phase, while Signature Global is developing a massive 93-acre township with 17 million square feet of saleable area, targeting over 27,000 crore in sales.
Fueling this real estate boom is the government’s aggressive push on infrastructure. In a major development, GMDA has successfully acquired two long-pending land parce—s—5.9 acres near Sector 71 and another stretch near Secto— 65—clearing the way for two critical link roads to be completed. These small but strategic conne—tions—measuring 350 meters and 170 meters resp—ctively—will eliminate detours, support new water and sewer lines, and improve access between key secto–s like 62–65 and 71–73. The cost of acquiring these links stands at 3.2 crore, and tenders are expected to be issued soon after final approvals.
Beyond these local link roads, a grander mobility solution is also taking shape. A 5.5-kilometre elevated corridor has been proposed between Vatika Chowk and NH-8 to streamline traffic movement. With an allocation of 750 crore, including 620 crore for construction and 130 crore for land, this six-lane elevated road will include multiple entry-exit ramps and a cloverleaf interchange, enabling seamless movement to Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and NH-248A. Designed to mirror the elevated stretches of Dwarka Expressway, this infrastructure is expected to cut down commuting time significantly and decongest key intersections.
Simultaneously, NHAI is preparing to shift the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll plaza to Panchgaon within the next three months—a long-awaited move that will greatly benefit SPR-bound commuters. Complementing this are over 95 kilometers of ongoing master road upgrades, flood-control initiatives, dedicated service lanes, stormwater drains, and STP facilities. New flyovers, improved sector-to-sector links, and mobile sewage treatment plants are being implemented to enhance livability and resilience across the SPR stretch.
Commenting on the regi’n’s growth, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "SPR today represents more than just a —oad—it symbolises the direction of Gu’ugram’s next phase of intelligent urbanisation. The combination of quality infrastructure, policy-driven growth, and a maturing market makes it a future-ready destination. At Signature Global, we believe SPR will continue to draw premium demand from homebuyers who prioritise connectivity, value, and sustainable living."
Commenting on ’urugram’s evolving housi g market, Mr. Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi C rporation, “b>said, ’Gurugram’s real estate landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with micro-markets like the Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, Central Peripheral Road, and Golf Course Road witnessing ris’ng demand. Today’s homebuyers are looking for well-connected, future-ready communities that offer integrated l—festyle amenities — and developers are adapting their offerings accordingly. At Krisumi, we view this shift as a strong indicator of a maturing market, where thoughtfully designed, globally inspired living spaces are becom”ng the new standard.”
Together, these efforts are converting the SPR corridor from a fragmented road network into an integrated urban spine. With real estate value driven by both luxury developments and essential infrastructure, the region is becoming a magnet for both end-users ’nd investors. Gurugram⦣8212;s future is be—ng paved—quite literally—through SPR, where every meter of new road and every launched tower signals not just growth, but transformation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment