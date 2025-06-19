403
Porsche clarifies why it ‘can’t’ depart from Russia
(MENAFN) German luxury carmaker Porsche has revealed that it remains in Russia because efforts to sell its local subsidiaries have so far failed, according to a statement made to Russian outlet RBK on Monday. Although Porsche announced plans to leave the Russian market following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, it still maintains three entities in the country: Porsche Russia, Porsche Center Moscow, and PFS Russia.
“Despite attempts to divest these businesses, none have been successful,” said Matthias Rauter, Head of Corporate Communications at Porsche AG. Porsche, a brand under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, halted vehicle deliveries to Russia in March 2022 and pledged to continue honoring customer warranties despite suspending business operations.
The company cited “widespread uncertainty and ongoing instability” as reasons for its cautious approach. In 2021, Porsche set a sales record in Russia, delivering 6,262 vehicles and generating 46 billion rubles (around $708 million). However, in 2022, revenues fell to 9.3 billion rubles ($143 million), with the company reporting losses of 248 million rubles ($3.8 million).
Volkswagen AG, which also owns Skoda and Audi, managed to sell its Russian assets in December 2024, ending all obligations related to vehicle service and parts supply, a move that also affected Porsche.
With many Western and Japanese automakers exiting the Russian market, Chinese car brands have quickly filled the gap. By 2024, Chinese vehicles made up about 60% of all new car purchases in Russia, while domestic brands accounted for roughly 17.5%, according to Avtostat.
