Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Poised For Steady Growth: Driven By Chronic Disease -Forecast- 2031

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Poised

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing chronic diseases, and expanding surgical procedures. As healthcare systems across the world prioritize early and accurate diagnosis, EUS technology is gaining prominence for its ability to provide minimally invasive, high-resolution imaging of internal organs-especially in the evaluation of pancreatic and gastrointestinal conditions.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global endoscopic ultrasound market generated $1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.Key Market Drivers:Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, including cancers, ulcers, and pancreatitis.Growth in surgical procedures, particularly those requiring minimally invasive diagnostic tools.Increased healthcare expenditure and demand for advanced imaging solutions.Higher adoption of EUS in pancreatic and oncology-related diagnostics.Technological innovations enhancing imaging accuracy and tissue characterization.Notable Market Insights:North America dominated the market in 2021, contributing to over one-third of global revenue, and is expected to maintain this lead through 2031.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1%, attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and growing awareness.Segment Highlights:By Product:Endoscopes led the market in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share.Needles are expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.By Application:Pancreatic conditions remained the leading application in 2021, covering over half of the market share.Oncology is set to be the fastest-growing segment, also at 6.8% CAGR, due to the surge in cancer diagnosis and screening.By End User:Hospitals accounted for nearly 60% of the global revenue and will likely retain their dominance.Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics are projected to grow at 6.3% CAGR, reflecting a trend toward outpatient care.Opportunities & Challenges:✅ Opportunities:Growth in R&D efforts to improve EUS precision and device miniaturizationRising global obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles, increasing diagnostic needsExpanding access to healthcare facilities in emerging economies⚠️ Challenges:Difficulty in differentiating between benign and malignant tissues using EUSHigh cost of advanced diagnostic systems may hinder adoption in low-income settingsLeading Market Players:Key companies dominating the global EUS market include:Boston Scientific CorporationCook MedicalMedtronic, Inc.Olympus MedicalPentax MedicalSonoscape Medical Corp.Stryker CorporationCONMED CorporationSmith & Nephew plcLimaca MedicalThese players are actively engaged in product innovation, strategic collaborations, and market expansion to enhance their global footprint.Conclusion:The endoscopic ultrasound market is positioned for stable and sustained growth as healthcare providers increasingly rely on precision diagnostics. With rising disease burden and technological advancements, EUS is becoming a cornerstone of modern gastrointestinal and oncologic diagnostics, offering minimally invasive alternatives with improved outcomes.Enquire Before Buying:

