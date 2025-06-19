Ajay Devgn Announces Release Date For 'Son Of Sardaar 2'
Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the new poster featuring him wearing a turban and captioned it,“The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2” @mrunalthakur @officialjiostudios @devgnfilms @tseries.”
The upcoming comedy is set to arrive in cinemas on July 25, and the actor shared the news with fans using the hashtags #SardaarIsBack and #SOS2. The sequel to the 2012 hit brings Devgn back in his iconic role and features Mrunal Thakur in a key role. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series, the film promises a perfect mix of action, comedy, and high-spirited drama.
A few days ago, the film's leading lady, Mrunal Thakur, posted a clapboard photo with the name 'Son of Sardaar 2.' For the caption, she wrote,“SCENE 49 SHOT 5 TAKE 1 ACTION!" The upcoming film serves as a follow-up to 'Son of Sardaar,' which originally featured Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The 2012 film starred Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles of Jassi and Billu, respectively. In the upcoming sequel, Sanjay Dutt will return as Don, while a role originally intended for Vijay Raaz-Ravi Kishan's character from the first film-will now be portrayed by Sanjay Mishra.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the new installment arrives nearly 12 years after the original. 'Son of Sardaar 2' will lock horns at the box-office with Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Param Sundari.'
Maddock Films' 'Param Sundari' is set to hit theatres on July 25. The film explores a North-South love story and is directed by Tushar Jalota, with Dinesh Vijan serving as producer.
