403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s supreme president warns Trump
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that any U.S. military intervention against Iran would cause “irreparable damage” to the United States. His statement comes in response to a series of escalating threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
In recent days, Trump has declared that American forces are prepared to strike if Iran targets U.S. interests, even referring to Khamenei as an “easy target” on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and claimed the U.S. has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”
Addressing Trump’s threats in a televised speech, Khamenei said that those familiar with Iran and its history would never use threats against the nation. He emphasized that Iran would never surrender and that any U.S. military action would result in uncompensable damage. He rejected Trump’s ultimatum for “unconditional surrender” and insisted Iran would never accept a peace imposed by force.
Khamenei accused Trump of trying to intimidate the Iranian people with “absurd rhetoric” and suggested that Washington was behind Israel’s recent attacks on Iran. Last Friday, Israel launched strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, alleging Tehran was close to developing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the claims and responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel.
Israel’s actions have drawn condemnation from several countries, including Russia, which labeled the strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure “illegal” and warned they risk sparking a “nuclear catastrophe.” The Russian Foreign Ministry further stated that Israel’s attacks violate international law and threaten global stability, noting that the widespread international backlash indicates Israel is supported only by its close allies.
In recent days, Trump has declared that American forces are prepared to strike if Iran targets U.S. interests, even referring to Khamenei as an “easy target” on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and claimed the U.S. has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”
Addressing Trump’s threats in a televised speech, Khamenei said that those familiar with Iran and its history would never use threats against the nation. He emphasized that Iran would never surrender and that any U.S. military action would result in uncompensable damage. He rejected Trump’s ultimatum for “unconditional surrender” and insisted Iran would never accept a peace imposed by force.
Khamenei accused Trump of trying to intimidate the Iranian people with “absurd rhetoric” and suggested that Washington was behind Israel’s recent attacks on Iran. Last Friday, Israel launched strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, alleging Tehran was close to developing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the claims and responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel.
Israel’s actions have drawn condemnation from several countries, including Russia, which labeled the strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure “illegal” and warned they risk sparking a “nuclear catastrophe.” The Russian Foreign Ministry further stated that Israel’s attacks violate international law and threaten global stability, noting that the widespread international backlash indicates Israel is supported only by its close allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment