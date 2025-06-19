Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran’s supreme president warns Trump

2025-06-19 02:13:52
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that any U.S. military intervention against Iran would cause “irreparable damage” to the United States. His statement comes in response to a series of escalating threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In recent days, Trump has declared that American forces are prepared to strike if Iran targets U.S. interests, even referring to Khamenei as an “easy target” on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and claimed the U.S. has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

Addressing Trump’s threats in a televised speech, Khamenei said that those familiar with Iran and its history would never use threats against the nation. He emphasized that Iran would never surrender and that any U.S. military action would result in uncompensable damage. He rejected Trump’s ultimatum for “unconditional surrender” and insisted Iran would never accept a peace imposed by force.

Khamenei accused Trump of trying to intimidate the Iranian people with “absurd rhetoric” and suggested that Washington was behind Israel’s recent attacks on Iran. Last Friday, Israel launched strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, alleging Tehran was close to developing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the claims and responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel.

Israel’s actions have drawn condemnation from several countries, including Russia, which labeled the strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure “illegal” and warned they risk sparking a “nuclear catastrophe.” The Russian Foreign Ministry further stated that Israel’s attacks violate international law and threaten global stability, noting that the widespread international backlash indicates Israel is supported only by its close allies.

