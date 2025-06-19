OPERA IDAHO's FREE OUTDOOR SUMMER CONCERT AT JULIA DAVIS PARK

D.L. Evans Bank Sponsors 5th Annual Opera in the Park

Opera Idaho's Opera in the Park returns June 21 with a free outdoor concert at Julia Davis Park featuring live music, food trucks, and family fun.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- D.L. EVANS BANK SPONSORS 5th ANNUAL OPERA IN THE PARKOpera Idaho will present Opera in the Park for the 5th year in a row on June 21, 2025 at 7:30pm. It's become one of Boise's most beloved summer traditions-a free, family-friendly evening of live music, food, and fun as the sun sets behind the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park. Attendees can start out with a champagne toast at the pre-concert Supporter Soirée: a ticketed reception hosted at White Dog Brewing Co. from 4:30 – 6:30pm. And then walk over to Julia Davis Park to choose a place on the lawn, grab a bite from one of our food trucks, or a drink at the beer and wine garden. The free family concert kicks off at 7:30pm and will last until approximately 9:30pm including a 20-minute intermission.This year's presenting event sponsor and Opera Idaho's banking partner is D.L. Evans Bank. Other major supporters include St. Luke's, the Julius C. Jeker Foundation, and Mrs. Esther Simplot along with generous support from the City of Boise's Office of the Mayor, KTVB, Idaho Power, and individual underwriters. Families can check out activities at booths hosted by Ballet Idaho, the Boise Phil, Opera Idaho Children's Choruses, and Idaho STAR Motorcycle Safety Program.The concert is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot in the shade in front of the Gene Harris Bandshell for a magical evening of opera and musical theatre in the beautiful outdoors. Attendees can sip in style in the beer and wine garden hosted by Boise Brewing. and enjoy a picnic or a selection of sweet and savory snacks from the Opera in the Park food truck vendors: Kanak Attack, Extreme Meltz Grilled Cheese, Sunnyside Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, and Holy Olys O's mini donuts.“My favorite part of this event is when people walk up to join the concert after they heard the music as they were floating down the river! They walk up in their floaties and innertubes and find a spot to hang out and listen in the park. It's such a fun event for everyone!” says Opera Idaho Development Director, Carly Oppie.Under the direction of Music Director and Principal Conductor, Andy Anderson, the Opera Idaho Orchestra and Opera Idaho Chorus will accompany four world-class soloists: Argentine soprano María Belén Rivarola, Mexican-American mezzo soprano Maria Dominique Lopez, tenor Isaac Hurtado (last seen as Alfredo in La traviata), and bass-baritone Jeffrey Seppala (last seen as Dr. Grenville in La traviata). Emceeing the event is Mexican-American soprano Cecilia Violetta López (named the“Daughter of Idaho” and last seen in her signature role as Violetta in La traviata) and Boise-favorite mezzo soprano Michele Detwiler (last seen as Principessa and Zita in our double bill: Suor Angelica & Gianni Schicchi).Concert-goers will hear familiar melodies from the opera greats such as Puccini, Verdi, and Wagner, along with songs from musicals such as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Carousel. Visit the Opera Idaho website to learn more about the artists, music, and events of the evening. For more information about Opera in the Park, to purchase pre-concert Supporter Soirée tickets, and to learn more about other Opera Idaho concerts and events, please visit operaidaho or call our office at 208.345.3531.About Opera IdahoOpera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state bringing the performing arts to communities in the Boise metro area, Pocatello, Ketchum, McCall, Burley, and other cities. With generous support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, charitable foundations such as the J.R. Simplot Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation, and support from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages each season through main stage operas, free concerts, Children's Choruses programming, artistic professional development, and educational and community engagement opportunities. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.###

