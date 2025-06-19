403
Canadian state press clarifies absence of G7 Ukraine declaration
(MENAFN) The recent G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, concluded without a unified statement on the Ukraine conflict, reportedly due to U.S. resistance to including strong language about Russia. According to Canadian broadcaster CBC and other outlets, Washington would not endorse a joint declaration unless references to Russia were toned down, fearing it might undermine ongoing U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to resolve the war between Moscow and Kiev.
The summit, held from Sunday to Tuesday, ended with U.S. President Donald Trump leaving early and not meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who was also in attendance.
CBC quoted an unnamed official from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office confirming that the statement on Ukraine was scrapped due to the dispute over wording. However, Carney’s office later denied that any formal joint statement had been prepared or circulated. Spokesperson Emily Williams clarified that Canada always intended Ukraine-related language to appear in the G7 Chair’s Summary Statement instead.
That summary expressed the group's backing for President Trump’s push for a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine” and supported Ukraine’s demand for an “unconditional ceasefire.” Russia has criticized this demand, accusing Ukraine of using it as a tactic to regroup and reinforce its military.
Carney also noted that the G7 remains committed to increasing pressure on Russia, including the possibility of expanding financial sanctions.
Reacting to the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the gathering as “rather unremarkable and meaningless.”
