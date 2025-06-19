403
Putin Says Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks to Resume Post-June 22
(MENAFN) During a Thursday gathering in St. Petersburg with top global news leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to resume face-to-face discussions after June 22.
Putin emphasized Russia’s willingness to engage in dialogue, including the possibility of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Yet, he expressed skepticism about Zelensky’s authority in negotiations.
"I am ready to meet with anyone, including Zelensky," Putin stated. "That is not the issue. If Ukraine entrusts him to negotiate, let it be Zelensky. The real question is: who will sign any resulting documents? We are not dealing with propaganda here; when it comes to serious matters, what matters is not political messaging but legal legitimacy."
He warned that should diplomatic efforts collapse, Russia will turn to military measures to fulfill its objectives in Ukraine.
"Undoubtedly, if we fail to reach an agreement through peaceful negotiations, we will achieve our goals by military means," Putin declared.
The Russian president reiterated that the primary goal of Moscow’s special military operation is to neutralize Ukraine’s military capabilities, ensuring it cannot threaten Russia’s security.
