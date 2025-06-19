Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Made 239 Calls To Raj, Saved Number As 'Sanjay Verma'
According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam made and received over 239 calls from the number in just 39 days.
The police confirmed that the so-called Sanjay Verma is, in fact, Raj Kushwaha, who worked as an accountant in the furniture sheet unit owned by Sonam's family in Indore.
He is now identified as the co-conspirator and the mastermind behind the murder plan.
Police suspect that Sonam deliberately saved Raj's number under a different name to avoid arousing suspicion. His mobile phone has remained switched off since the case unravelled.
Sonam's brother, Govind, reacting to the revelations, stated, "I don't know anything about Sanjay Verma. I just got to know that Sanjay's name is also coming up."
He further emphasised that the family has cut all ties with Sonam and stands with the victim's family in their fight for justice.
The murder has sent shockwaves across the country. What initially appeared to be a case of a missing couple took a dark turn when the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was discovered in the forested terrain of Meghalaya, not far from Nongriat village, where the couple was last seen.
The two had checked out from a homestay on May 23, just 12 days after their wedding in Indore, only for Raja's body to be recovered on June 2.
According to police, Sonam had a long-standing relationship with Raj even before her marriage. Despite the ongoing affair, she went ahead with the wedding and planned a honeymoon trip to the northeast.
But the trip was part of a sinister plot to eliminate Raja. Police investigations have revealed that Sonam hired three contract killers -- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi -- to carry out the murder.
Her cousin, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, is said to have facilitated the first payment instalment to the hitmen.
After days of being untraceable, Sonam surfaced on June 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and surrendered at the Nandganj police station.
Her surrender came hours after the three hitmen were nabbed from different locations in Uttar Pradesh, Indore, and Sagar. Raj Kushwaha was arrested shortly after.
On June 11, during police interrogation, Sonam reportedly confessed to orchestrating the murder of her husband.
The murder, laced with deception and betrayal, has gripped national attention, particularly due to the elaborate planning and the disturbing involvement of multiple individuals close to the accused.
Govind, her brother, reiterated the family's resolve to stand by Raja's family.
"We have no relation with Sonam anymore. What she has done is beyond forgiveness. Our full support is with Raja's family, and we will help them in their legal battle for justice," he had said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment