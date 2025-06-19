Schindler Holding Ltd.: Changes To The Group Executive Committee
|
Schindler Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
The Board of Directors has decided the following changes to the Group Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2025.
Nitin Chalke, currently country head Schindler India, will join the Group Executive Committee, taking over the responsibility for Asia Pacific. He will succeed Robert Seakins who will step down from the Group Executive Committee and retire after 22 years with the company and eight years on the Group Executive Committee. Over these years, Robert has been instrumental in driving Schindler's success across Asia Pacific and in strengthening Field Quality and Excellence.
Nitin Chalke first joined Schindler in 1998, as Field Operations Director at Schindler India. He then served in various senior leadership roles at Eaton Corporation in Asia Pacific and North America. Since rejoining Schindler in 2023 as country head India, Nitin has significantly grown the business in India. Nitin holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai, India and a degree in management and marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, India.
As of July 1, 2025, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Paolo Compagna (CEO), Carla De Geyseleer (CFO and deputy CEO), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Danilo Calabrò (Europe South), Donato Carparelli (CTO), Nitin Chalke (Asia Pacific), Patrick Hess (Europe North), Vikén Martarian (Americas and Escalators), Hugo Martinho (Human Resources), and Meinolf Pohle (China).
