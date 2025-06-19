Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Schindler Holding Ltd.: Changes to the Group Executive Committee

19.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors has decided the following changes to the Group Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2025. Nitin Chalke, currently country head Schindler India, will join the Group Executive Committee, taking over the responsibility for Asia Pacific. He will succeed Robert Seakins who will step down from the Group Executive Committee and retire after 22 years with the company and eight years on the Group Executive Committee. Over these years, Robert has been instrumental in driving Schindler's success across Asia Pacific and in strengthening Field Quality and Excellence. Nitin Chalke first joined Schindler in 1998, as Field Operations Director at Schindler India. He then served in various senior leadership roles at Eaton Corporation in Asia Pacific and North America. Since rejoining Schindler in 2023 as country head India, Nitin has significantly grown the business in India. Nitin holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai, India and a degree in management and marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, India. As of July 1, 2025, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Paolo Compagna (CEO), Carla De Geyseleer (CFO and deputy CEO), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Danilo Calabrò (Europe South), Donato Carparelli (CTO), Nitin Chalke (Asia Pacific), Patrick Hess (Europe North), Vikén Martarian (Americas and Escalators), Hugo Martinho (Human Resources), and Meinolf Pohle (China). About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler's mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions. More information

