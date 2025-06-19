Company Registrations In Jordan Rise 35% In Early 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of companies registered in the Kingdom during the first five months of 2025 rose by 35 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, and by 13 per cent compared to 2024, official statistical data showed on Wednesday.

According to the statistical data issued by the Companies Control Department, the number of companies registered during the first five months of the year reached 2,980, compared to 2,213 in the same period of 2019, and 2,635 in the same period of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also indicated that the total registered capital exceeded JD130 million. The most commonly registered type of company so far in 2025 was the limited liability company, with 2,158 companies, accounting for 72.4 per cent of all registrations, with a total registered capital exceeding JD48 million.

The data revealed a“significant” drop in the number of companies whose registration was annulled or revoked during the January-May period of 2025, down 84 per cent compared to 2019, and down 46 per cent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 478 companies had their registration annulled or revoked during the first five months of 2025, compared to 2,390 in the same period of 2019 and 878 in the same period last year.

The statistical data also showed a“notable” increase in the net capital increase during the first five months of this year, rising by 1,133 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, and by 293 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The number of companies that reduced their capital during the first five months of this year stood at 127, compared to 243 during the same period in 2019, while the number of companies that increased their capital reached 750, compared to 288 in the same period of 2019.

The data pointed out that the net increase in registered capital during the first five months of this year amounted to around JD727 million, compared to JD85 million in the same period of 2019, and JD229 million in the same period last year.