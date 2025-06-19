403
Jordan Ahli Bank – Ratings Affirmed
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Jordan Ahli Bank (JAB) at ‘BB-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook remains Stable. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed JAB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb-’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.
The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb-’ (indicating moderate risk). Although JAB’s ESL is Moderate, there is no uplift for the BSR as the latter is already at Jordan’s sovereign LT FCR level (‘BB-’/Stable).
The CFS is primarily underpinned by the Bank’s improved loan asset quality, strong loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage ratios, solid capital buffers, and comfortable liquidity. JAB maintains a conservative approach to risk with a relatively defensive balance sheet structure. The Bank also benefits from strong brand recognition as one of the oldest banks in Jordan. However, with a market share of between 4% and 5%, JAB ranks on the lower end of mid-sized banks in the context of Jordan’s crowded and highly competitive banking system. The ratings are constrained by ongoing operating environment challenges and high geopolitical risks, not least of which related to the Bank’s operations in the West Bank (equivalent to 12% of assets). Additionally, profitability remains modest, constrained by the elevated funding costs typically faced by mid-sized Jordanian banks and a relatively high allocation to liquid assets, particularly government securities. These instruments offer solid risk-adjusted returns under the Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) risk-weighting framework but generally yield less than private sector lending.
OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. The assessment reflects the increase in foreign exchange reserves and moderate coverage of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis. It also takes into account Jordan’s track record of navigating persistent external pressures, including elevated geopolitical risks and regional instability. At the same time, the assessment factors in the country’s continued reliance on capital inflows to finance its chronic current account deficit, limited monetary policy flexibility, and significant socioeconomic challenges. The banking sector remains well regulated, supported by strong capital and liquidity buffers, and has shown notable resilience in a difficult operating environment. Despite high exposure to the sovereign, asset quality remains acceptable, with the sector-wide NPL ratio at 5.6% as of December 2024.
Loan asset quality has improved, stabilising at a better-than-sector average level, with LLR cover having strengthened and maintained above 100% since 2023. Nonetheless stage 2 loans increased in 2024, indicating a possibility of upward pressure on NPLs going forward. The largest component of non-loan assets comprises investment securities the bulk of which are Jordanian T-bills and T-bonds. This introduces concentration in sovereign credit risk. Related party lending remains material, reflecting the diversified business interests of the Mouasher family, which in aggregate owns a significant portion of the Bank’s shares. As loan growth accelerated in early 2025, first quarter figures also show a marginal increase in JAB’s NPL ratio albeit matched by improved LLR coverage. Looking ahead, should the planned rollout of government-led large-scale, infrastructure and development projects materialise, it could stimulate demand for sound-quality credit along the supply chain.
JAB’s earnings performance in 2024 was relatively subdued, with both operating and net profitability remaining moderate and below sector averages. This reflected the keen competition for term deposits, which provided two thirds of customer deposits. That said, the Bank’s net interest margin has remained broadly stable and on par with other similarly sized Jordanian banks, but lower than larger banks with better access to CASA deposits. The Bank’s lower core profitability also reflects its higher allocation to liquid assets, including government securities which offer lower return than private sector lending but provide a hedge in the event of further interest rate declines. Non-interest income remains at good levels, accounting for 17% of operating income. Thinner than peer-average operating profitability provides just moderate loss absorption capacity. The Bank is exploring regional expansion opportunities to diversify its income streams, motivated in part by the success of some other Jordanian banks in Iraq.
The Bank’s funding profile is satisfactory, with the balance sheet primarily funded by customer deposits, more than half of which are granular retail deposits accessed through its wide branch network. Similar to peers of comparable size, JAB demonstrates increased reliance on price-sensitive term deposits from both retail and corporate clients. While these deposits help align asset and liability maturities, they also point to strong competition for funding. The Bank recently tapped the markets with its inaugural sustainability bond of USD50mn, which was successfully placed. Liquidity levels remain good, providing headroom to support future credit expansion.
JAB has strengthened its capital position through the successful issuance of USD120mn in perpetual AT1 bonds in 2024, leading to improved capital adequacy ratios that are comfortably above regulatory requirements. While the CET1 ratio declined slightly, overall leverage remains sound. Reported capital ratios are somewhat inflated due to the regulatory treatment of government securities, which understates risk-weighted assets. However, the Bank’s improved capital buffers have strengthened its loss absorption capacity and are sufficient to support cautious growth. However, any regional expansion, particularly in markets like Iraq, will need to be carefully evaluated for its capital impact. JAB’s capital flexibility is considered moderate, constrained by high dividend payouts and modest profitability, which limit internal capital generation. Nonetheless, the Bank’s stable dividend policy underpins investor confidence and supports continued market access. Its capacity to access capital markets for alternative sources of funding was demonstrated by the recent successful AT1-eligible bond issuance.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that the Bank is expected to maintain its current risk profile and that the sovereign ratings will remain at current levels. The Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently at, but not constrained by, the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘BB-’.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
Although unlikely, an LT FCR upgrade would require an upgrade of Jordan’s sovereign ratings and an upgrade of the Bank’s BSR, resulting either by an improvement in the operating environment (OPERA upgrade) or an upgrade of the Bank’s CFS, the latter reflecting improvements to the Bank’s financial fundamentals and market position.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook for the LT FCR could be revised to Negative were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure could result from the Bank’s risk profile deteriorating either due to weaker than anticipated execution of its strategy accompanied by material deterioration of key credit metrics, or due to a significantly weaker operating environment resulting in a lowering of the OPERA.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Stathis Kyriakides, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst and Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-24 and Q1 2025. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1989. The ratings were last updated in July 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
