2 Indian Students Jailed In US For Over $8 Million Fraud Targeting Senior Citizens

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two Indian students in the United States have been sentenced in separate yet similar cases related to elaborate scams that targeted elderly Americans and led to millions of dollars in losses, reported news agency PTI.

20-year-old Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, who came to the US on a student visa, was sentenced to 63 months (over five years) in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy.

| Google unveils AI-driven Safety Charter for India amid rising cybercrimes What is the scam about?

Patel was involved in an online phishing scam that impersonated US government officials and employed fear tactics to extort money and gold from senior citizens.

“The conspiracy used various online phishing methods and impersonated US government officials, while Patel fraudulently received the cash and gold from victims, conveying a portion to co-conspirators and keeping a percentage for his own benefit,” the report quoted the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

| 14-month wait for US visa? Here's how you can beat the queue

At least 25 senior citizens lost money up to $2,694,156 due to the fraud. On August 24, 2024, Patel was arrested in Granite Shoals, Texas, while trying to collect what he thought was $130,000. Since August 29, he has been held in federal custody.

“This defendant took advantage of his visa status in our country and participated in an international fraud scheme,” the report quoted US Attorney Justin Simmons. He further added,“Patel defrauded vulnerable American citizens out of millions of dollars by impersonating government officials and preying on his victims' fears of adverse government action.”

| What is KYC fraud? Signs to watch and tips to stay protected Another similar fraud

Patel, along with Dhruv Rajeshbhai Mangukiya, another Indian national, pleaded guilty on June 16, 2025. He is waiting for his sentence.

In a different but related case, Moinuddin Mohammed, another Indian student, received an eight-year prison sentence earlier this year for a similar scam that defrauded elderly Americans of nearly $6 million.

| MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 immovable properties worth ₹100cr in PMLA case

Although all three held student visas in the US, the authorities have not revealed the educational institutions they attended.

The US Justice Department and the FBI have cautioned people, especially senior citizens, regarding unverified communications from individuals claiming to represent government or law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)