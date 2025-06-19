Mr. Checkout Expands National DSD Network To Support Perishable Product Placement
This expansion represents a strategic response to the growing consumer preference for clean-label, functional, and perishable products-categories historically excluded from independent stores due to logistics limitations. Mr. Checkout is now removing that barrier.
"We're taking independent retail into the refrigerated aisle," said Joel Goldstein, President of Mr. Checkout. "Emerging food brands don't belong on the sidelines just because they can't get past a cold chain hurdle. We've built a path for them."
Unlocking New Retail Categories
Traditionally, many independent stores have shied away from perishable goods due to inconsistent delivery schedules and lack of regional distributor support. This left major product categories--like better-for-you beverages, probiotic snacks, and plant-based alternatives--underrepresented on the shelves where community shoppers actually seek them out.
Mr. Checkout's new DSD partnerships eliminate that gap. Through temperature-controlled last-mile delivery and localized warehouse access points, the network now supports weekly replenishment cycles for refrigerated and frozen goods, from kombucha to keto-friendly ice cream.
Streamlined Integration for Retailers
For independent retailers, the DSD expansion offers a turnkey solution. Mr. Checkout's network ensures:
- Consistent temperature compliance and delivery windows
Simplified invoicing across multiple vendors Discovery of fresh regional brands
Category education and point-of-sale support
Retailers can now diversify their offerings, stand apart from national chains, and meet the increasing demand for fresher, healthier, and more functional options - without taking on added complexity.
Strategic Growth Areas
The initial DSD expansion covers:
- The Northeast Corridor (Boston to D.C.)
Southern California Central Texas
Pacific Northwest The Midwest (Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis)
Further rollout will continue through Q3 and Q4, with Mr. Checkout targeting additional infrastructure in underserved regions such as the Mountain West and Southeast U.S.
Building Infrastructure with Purpose
Mr. Checkout is partnering with independent logistics firms, minority-owned transportation companies, and regional food hubs to build its DSD infrastructure. The aim is not only scalability, but sustainability and community alignment.
"Every delivery route is an investment in local business," said Goldstein. "We're proud that this isn't just about product - it's about people."
What This Means for Brands
With DSD access through Mr. Checkout, brands producing perishable items can now:
- Launch in stores without committing to national chains
Reach targeted independent retailers faster Maintain product integrity with full cold chain visibility
This opens the door for hundreds of refrigerated and frozen product innovators who previously lacked the infrastructure to scale.
Brands interested in DSD representation through Mr. Checkout can apply at .
