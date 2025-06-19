Mr. Checkout Expands National DSD Network To Support Perishable Product Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Mr. Checkout Distributors announced a major expansion of its Direct Store Delivery (DSD) capabilities, adding cold-chain and frozen product logistics to meet increasing demand from independent retailers seeking access to fresh, refrigerated, and frozen goods. With the addition of 40 new regional DSD partners in Q1 alone, the company now provides coverage in all major metro markets across the United States.

This expansion represents a strategic response to the growing consumer preference for clean-label, functional, and perishable products-categories historically excluded from independent stores due to logistics limitations. Mr. Checkout is now removing that barrier.

"We're taking independent retail into the refrigerated aisle," said Joel Goldstein, President of Mr. Checkout. "Emerging food brands don't belong on the sidelines just because they can't get past a cold chain hurdle. We've built a path for them."

Unlocking New Retail Categories

Traditionally, many independent stores have shied away from perishable goods due to inconsistent delivery schedules and lack of regional distributor support. This left major product categories--like better-for-you beverages, probiotic snacks, and plant-based alternatives--underrepresented on the shelves where community shoppers actually seek them out.

Mr. Checkout's new DSD partnerships eliminate that gap. Through temperature-controlled last-mile delivery and localized warehouse access points, the network now supports weekly replenishment cycles for refrigerated and frozen goods, from kombucha to keto-friendly ice cream.

Streamlined Integration for Retailers

For independent retailers, the DSD expansion offers a turnkey solution. Mr. Checkout's network ensures:



Consistent temperature compliance and delivery windows

Simplified invoicing across multiple vendors

Discovery of fresh regional brands Category education and point-of-sale support

Retailers can now diversify their offerings, stand apart from national chains, and meet the increasing demand for fresher, healthier, and more functional options - without taking on added complexity.

Strategic Growth Areas

The initial DSD expansion covers:



The Northeast Corridor (Boston to D.C.)

Southern California

Central Texas

Pacific Northwest The Midwest (Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis)

Further rollout will continue through Q3 and Q4, with Mr. Checkout targeting additional infrastructure in underserved regions such as the Mountain West and Southeast U.S.

Building Infrastructure with Purpose

Mr. Checkout is partnering with independent logistics firms, minority-owned transportation companies, and regional food hubs to build its DSD infrastructure. The aim is not only scalability, but sustainability and community alignment.

"Every delivery route is an investment in local business," said Goldstein. "We're proud that this isn't just about product - it's about people."

What This Means for Brands

With DSD access through Mr. Checkout, brands producing perishable items can now:



Launch in stores without committing to national chains

Reach targeted independent retailers faster Maintain product integrity with full cold chain visibility

This opens the door for hundreds of refrigerated and frozen product innovators who previously lacked the infrastructure to scale.

Brands interested in DSD representation through Mr. Checkout can apply at .