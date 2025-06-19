US Expanded Screening And Vetting For Visa Applicants

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – “A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” US Department of State emphaised in a media note and remains“committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.”

The office of the spokesperson advised:

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security.”

As such,“ under new guidance , we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications. To facilitate this vetting,“ all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to“public.”

The Department of State announced:“ Our overseas posts will resume scheduling F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applications soon. Applicants should check the relevant embassy or consulate website for appointment availability.”

Every visa adjudication is a national security decision.

“The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission,” Department of State said in its latest media note.

