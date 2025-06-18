Carlos Alcaraz Still In Disbelief After Roland Garros Triumph
Carlos Alcaraz says he still looks back on his extraordinary French Open triumph over world number one Jannik Sinner with a sense of disbelief, as the Spaniard prepares to shift focus to his bid for a hat trick of Wimbledon titles.
The 22-year-old fought back from two sets down and saved three successive match points in an unlikely 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) victory against the Italian in a match that mesmerised the Paris crowd.
"(There are) a lot of videos from that match, from that moment, match point down and I still watch it sometimes, and I still don't believe that I come back from that moment," Alcaraz told reporters on Sunday.
"So sometimes it's difficult to realise that I'm in this position, that I won the French Open, watching the videos from 40-love, in that moment. So I'm still watching those videos."
The five-times Grand Slam champion recharged his batteries with a short trip to Ibiza but is back in harness ahead of his campaign at Queen's Club, where he faces countryman Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener on Tuesday.
Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season, runs from June 30 to July 13.
