Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Central Bank Maintains Current Interest Rates

2025-06-18 11:21:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced today, June 18, that it maintained its current interest rates for deposits, lending and repurchases (repo) following an assessment of the country's current monetary policy.

The unchanged interest rates:

. QCB Deposit Rate (QCBDR): 4.60%

. QCB Lending Rate (QCBLR): 5.10%

. QCB Repo Rate (QCBRR): 4.85%

MENAFN18062025000063011010ID1109693933

