Redefining Smart Living: Fibocom FG390 With Mediatek T930 Brings AI To The Heart Of Homes And Smbs

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI technology rapidly advances and smart devices proliferate, households and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are seeking intelligent, secure, and efficient "digital housekeepers". These AI-powered ecosystems must enable seamless device coordination, centralized data management, and real-time decision-making across scenarios like smart security, remote work, and digital infrastructure management.

To address the growing demand, Fibocom, in collaboration with MediaTek, introduces the FG390, a next-generation 5G module powered by the MediaTek T930 platform. Combining superior cellular connectivity, integrated AI capabilities, and deep insight into smart home and enterprise networking, FG390 is set to become a key enabler in building AI-driven home ecosystems and intelligent control hubs. The module helps bridge data silos and optimize operational efficiency amid ongoing digital transformation.

Exceptional Cellular Performance for Enhanced 5G Experience

FG390 is powered by MediaTek's advanced T930 platform, built on a 4nm process and integrating the MediaTek M90 5G modem with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU. Delivering exceptional cellular performance, it supports 6-carrier downlink aggregation (6CC CA) and 5-layer 3Tx uplink over Sub-6GHz 5G NR, reaching peak speeds of 10 Gbps downlink and 2.8 Gbps uplink for ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity. Ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as multi-stream 8K video or immersive AR/VR experiences, FG390 also features 8Rx reception with 200MHz bandwidth to enhance spectral efficiency and ensure stable coverage, even at cell edges.

Next-Gen Smart Home Hub with Advanced Personalization

As 5G and AI technologies converge, the CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) is emerging as the central hub of the smart home. Powered by FG390, this hub gains advanced sensing capabilities, broad compatibility with smart devices-including support for the Matter protocol-and deeply integrated AI algorithms. Together, these features enable real-time adaptation to environmental changes and user behavior, delivering a more personalized, seamless, and comfortable smart living experience.

AI Services Spark New Commercial Potential

What truly differentiates the FG390 is its deep AI integration alongside exceptional connectivity. Equipped with a dedicated NPU, it functions as an intelligent in-home AI agent, delivering context-aware services to end users. Designed to support edge-cloud collaborative AI models, such as those from OpenAI and DeepSeek, the FG390 empowers AI-enabled FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets. Its intuitive AI SDK enables flexible service expansion for FWA users, while mobile operators can leverage it to unlock new AI-driven value-added services and monetization channels. Additionally, the module supports NAS integration for centralized data management and optimized AI resource allocation, enhancing productivity and setting the stage for next-generation smart applications.

"We have a long history of working together with Fibocom to reach significant FWA milestones, and our collaboration on the next-generation T930 5G FWA platform will help to drive growth of the FWA ecosystem," said Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications at MediaTek. "With this partnership in mind, we are pushing forward by creating a higher focus on new products that are rich in features and innovative design, while delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to customers around the world."

"Designed to meet the evolving needs of the FWA market over the next 3–5 years, we're pleased to collaborate with MediaTek to launch the FG390 5G FWA module," Added Simon Tao, VP of MBB Product Management Dept, Head of MBB BU at Fibocom. "Powered by the full capabilities of the MediaTek T930 platform and 5G Release 18, FG390 addresses the connectivity needs of large-scale smart home and SMB deployments with high gain, low latency, and multi-OS compatibility. Fibocom remains dedicated to advancing 5G eMBB modules with superior cellular and AI performance. Leveraging powerful NPUs, we'll work closely with our partners to further enable AI-driven applications across smart homes, offices, and cities, fully embracing the AI era. Together with MediaTek, we'll continue to innovate across products, technologies, and applications to shape a smarter future."

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.

