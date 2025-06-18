Sanctioning CJNG Leaders As Specially Designated Global Terrorists - United States Department Of State
Today, the United States is sanctioning five Mexico-based leaders of Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a ruthless and violent cartel responsible for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illicit drugs into the United States.
Today’s action includes the designation of CJNG’s notorious leader, Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho,” as well as Audias Flores Silva, who controls clandestine laboratories used to produce methamphetamine and other illegal drugs trafficked to the United States. The Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, through its Narcotics Rewards Program, is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Oseguera and a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Flores.
Additionally, the United States is designating a CJNG commander who was identified as the prime suspect in the recent murder of a Mexican influencer during a social media live stream.
This action follows the recent designation of CJNG as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The United States is committed to disrupting the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl, a leading cause of death among people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, as well as associated violence.
Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 and 13224, as amended. For more information about today’s designations, please see Treasury’s press release.
